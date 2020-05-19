Jacopo Bacis, who fell from the window, was playing a virtual reality video game

Before falling from the window of his bedroom, on the third floor of a building in the historic center of Arezzo, Jacopo, 8 years old, second son of the former footballer from Fiorentina and Genoa, the Bergamo native Michele Bacis, was playing a video game with the iPad. The confirmation came from some rumors about the investigations conducted by the mobile team and coordinated by the prosecutor (pm Roberto Rizzo) of Arezzo. The name of the video game was not disclosed. It is known for that a game with refined and first-person graphics (you have the feeling of experiencing the scene) and belongs to the category of sandbox, or a game in which the player has the opportunity to invent objectives and therefore to customize the adventure. a very addictive virtual reality style video game that has had great success all over the world. The dynamics of the tragedy still remain to be established. The boy probably played connected to the Internet with other boys and the commands were given perhaps by moving the tablet but also by moving around the room.

L’investigative hypothesis that, immersed in the game, Jacopo did not notice (it was around 10 pm) that he was too close to the window and lost his balance by falling from a height of about ten meters. The iPad fell on the floor of the bedroom and investigators found the video game still running on the screen.

In Arezzo, meanwhile, the funeral of the child, a third-grade pupil and a small promise of karate, was held in private. Jacopo’s father, Michele Bacis, known in the world of football as a former good defender. Raised in the Atalanta youth team, he then played in various teams including Triestina, Fiorentina, Arezzo, Genoa, Avellino, Cremonese, Monza, Paganese. His career had ended in Arezzo, where he then decided to settle with his wife and children and also becoming a coach of the local team.