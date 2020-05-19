Last minute… Current situation in Italy: 162 deaths in 24 hours, 813 new cases….

In Italy, loss of life and number of cases announced today have been observed. Yesterday, 99 people died in the country, 451 new cases were detected.

According to the report in Reuters, the number of people recovering has increased from 1299 to 401 in Italy, which has been fighting the corona virus outbreak since February 21 and has a population of 60 million, while the number of those who are critical is 749 to 716. declined.

Italy is the third country with the highest number of deaths worldwide after the USA and the UK, and is the 6th country with the highest number of cases.

As of May 4, yesterday, the third stage was passed in Italy where gradual normalization plans were implemented. In line with the stage, shops, restaurants, bars, hairdressers, beauty salons and museums were reopened on the condition that social distance and hygiene rules were followed.

