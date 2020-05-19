Avoid loud speakers indoors

A biology professor who broke records for reading with his blog, which he gave advice to protect against Coronavirus in the USA Erin BromageHe said that noisy closed areas should be avoided during the normalization process. Bromage said that speaking loudly caused more droplets to be released into the air, and an infected person who would raise his voice in a noisy environment was more likely to infect the virus.

Speaking to CNN International, according to the Wall, Bromage underlined that the virus spreads easily in closed areas that are not well-ventilated, saying, “You should not stay for a long time in noisy workplaces or such areas where social distance is not maintained, not well-ventilated, everything is in circulation in the air.”

The presenter said, “What do you mean by noise that people are speaking out loud and spreading viruses into the air?” In response to the question, Bromage said, “Speaking in a normal tone gives a certain amount of respiratory droplets to the air. And the louder you speak, the more you scatter these droplets. ”

Saying that they were joking with each other about “they will no longer need to run away from noisy people,” Bromage said, “The louder the environment you enter, the louder you should speak. This means that if there are infected people around, more viruses are in the air. ”