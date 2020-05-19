Turkey’s corona virus in the fight happened in the last 24 hours

The Ministry of Health is located in the website and the Health Minister Fahrettin husband as share on Twitter “Turkey Day coronavirus Table”, according to the latest data, today has made 25 thousand 382 tests and 1022 people Kovid-19 were diagnosed

In the last 24 hours, 28 patients died, 1318 patients recovered. The total number of tests was 1 million 675 thousand 517, the number of cases was 151 thousand 615 and the number of deaths was 4 thousand 199.

The total number of patients in intensive care unit was recorded as 882, the number of patients connected to the respiratory device 455 and the number of recovered patients was recorded as 112 thousand 895.

“There is an expected reduction in the number of new cases”

Health Minister Fahrettin Koca shared on his Twitter account, “There is a decrease in the expected number of new cases. The number of our patients who need intensive care is decreasing. Social distance of 5 meters. ” used expressions.

Erdogan met with youth and athletes through videoconferencing

Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, May 19 Atatürk Commemoration and Youth and Sports Day of the Youth and Sports Minister Mehmet Muharrem Kasapoğlu also attended by video conferencing, Turkey, met with young people and athletes from different provinces.

“We will continue to actively use our dormitories for a while in our fight against the epidemic.” said.

President Erdogan, because the coronavirus epidemic affecting the whole world, including Turkey voiced bitter Ramadan passed this year.

“We will never perceive normalization as a return to our routine before March 20.” “We will organize our lives accordingly, taking into account the fact that the virus has been with us for a while. I hope we will overcome the coronavirus epidemic in a short time when we comply with all these issues.” used expressions.

Erdogan said that, as always, he relied on the youth of this country in the fight against the epidemic.

Erdogan, drawing attention to the hospitals that were built and put into service during the fight against the new type of coronavirus (Kovid-19), said, “The hospitals built in 45 days, we have trained them in the meantime. It is not whether you need it or not, my only thought is that. I talked to my friends.” There are two airports here, one is a military airport in Sancaktepe, and one is Yeşilköy. ‘ We can open this place internationally. ” said.

President Erdoğan said, “I also wish that my volleyball brothers, especially our girls, will continue to have increased success in recent years. I hope you will show this performance again after the coronavirus.” said.

“Travel Restriction” circular from the Ministry of Interior

The Ministry of the Interior sent an additional circular to the 81 governorships regarding city entry-exit measures.

It was stated in the Circular that the Presidential Cabinet Meeting held yesterday under the presidency of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, it was decided to continue the city entrance-exit restriction in 14 metropolitan cities and Zonguldak in line with the recommendations of the Science Board.

According to the circular, the decision regarding the cessation of entry and exit to Ankara, Balıkesir, Bursa, Eskişehir, Gaziantep, İstanbul, İzmir, Kayseri, Kocaeli, Konya, Manisa, Sakarya, Samsun, Van and Zonguldak by land, air and sea, Wednesday, June 3. will last until midnight.

Ministry of Interior sent circular to governorship of 81 provinces on “curfew restriction”

Accordingly, market, grocery store, greengrocer, butcher and nuts will continue their activities until 23:00 on May 21 and 22 before the four-day restriction. On Saturday, May 23, grocery stores, grocery stores, greengrocers, butchers and dried fruits will be able to operate between 10.00-17.00.

Market, market, grocery store, greengrocer, butcher, nuts and online sales places will be closed on Sunday and Tuesday.

On the days of restriction, bakery and bakery-licensed workplaces where bread production is made, and vendors and dessert shops selling bread will be open. On the first day of the holiday, relatives of martyrs and their companions can visit the graves. On request, their transportation will be provided by the governorships and district governorships.

Employees in the production, irrigation, processing, spraying, harvesting, marketing transportation of herbal products such as roses, tea, fruit, cereals, cut flowers will be exempted from restriction.

28 thousand 256 people who did not comply with curfew were treated

The Ministry of Internal Affairs announced that the quarantine order in 368 settlements in 62 provinces was abolished and 28,256 people who did not comply with the curfew restrictions between 00.00 and 19 May on Friday, May 15, were applied.

It was emphasized that as of 21.00 yesterday, quarantine measures were implemented in 75 cities in 31 cities, 2 towns, 25 villages, 42 neighborhoods and 6 hamlets.

As part of the new type of coronavirus (Kovid-19) measures, it was reminded that the curfew restriction that started in 15 provinces on May 15 at 15.00 will end at 00.00 last night.

Ministers Koca and Ersoy discussed the normalization process

Minister of Health Fahrettin Koca met with Mehmet Nuri Ersoy, Minister of Culture and Tourism.

Her husband, sharing his Twitter account, the Minister said they discussed Ersoy with the Ministry of Health, “Terms of the normal conversion process, we have discussed measures on the health status of future tourists in Turkey. We have been involved in important consultations on issues such as health tourism.” used the expression.

New circular on reservation and event cancellation of accommodation facilities

Culture and Tourism Minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy signed with 81 provinces Culture and Tourism Directorate and Turkey Hoteliers Federation, Turkey, and Turkey Hoteliers Association has sent circulars regarding the reservation of accommodation facilities to the Turkish Tourism Investors Association.

Accordingly, in case of reservations made before 31 December 2020 to the accommodation facilities or other activities that do not include accommodation before the same date, the legal action will not be applied.

Healthcare workers on the coronavirus seizure read the National Anthem

Upon the call of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, as part of the 19 May Commemoration of Atatürk, Youth and Sports Day events, when the time showed 19.19, citizens read the National Anthem from the balconies and windows of their homes.

Doctors, nurses and other healthcare professionals at the Ibni Sina Hospital of Ankara University Faculty of Medicine held a homage to the hospital garden and voiced the National Anthem as part of the feast celebrations during the coronavirus seizure.

TDV’s “Online Youth Meetings” event has ended

Turkey Religious Affairs Foundation (TDV) Women, Family and Youth Services Department, coronavirus (Kovid-19) measures the scope for civil society organizations conducted unable youth and youth work from home “Ramadan and Responsibility” held under the theme “Online Youth Encounters” reported that at the end.