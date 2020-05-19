Last minute… On 19 May 19:19, millions went up to the balconies!

Corona viruses within the scope of measures, some of which take place in the provinces curfew May 19 Atatürk Commemoration and Youth and Sports Day, the National Anthem was read at the 101-year anniversary at 19:19 hours in all of Turkey.

Citizens who could not go out onto the street accompanied the National Anthem from the balconies. In the provinces where there was no ban, there were people celebrating on the streets. The stadiums were illuminated and broadcasted from the sound systems of the schools. After the National Anthem, applause was held and the anthems were sung.

PRESIDENT ERDOĞAN ACCOMPANIED

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan accompanied the National Anthem, which was read all over the country at 19.19 due to the 19th of May Commemoration of Atatürk, Youth and Sports Day.

BÜYÜKERŞEN HAS READED ISTIKLAL ANTHEM FROM THE BALCONY OF THE HOUSE

May 19 Youth and Sports Day in Turkey today at 19:19 citizens in general have experienced the joy of the feast of the National Anthem by reading the balconies and windows of their homes. Coşkuya accompanied the balcony or windows of their home in Eskişehir.

ISTIKLAL READ THE ANTHEM

The Mayor of CHP, Eskişehir Metropolitan Municipality, Yılmaz Büyükerşen, went to the balcony of his residence in Sümer Mahallesi Kar Sokak Cherry Houses, at 19.19, due to the 19th of May Commemoration of Atatürk, Youth and Sports Day.

It was noteworthy that Büyükerşen wore shirts and ties as usual. Büyükerşen greeted the citizens and members of the press who viewed him after waving the National Anthem.

GOOD PARTY PARTICIPATED IN CELEBRATION

He attended the celebrations by reading the National Anthem at 19.19 in front of the İYİ Party Party Headquarters.

ISTANBUL SAFETY WAS READY FOR 19TH IN 19.19

On the 101st anniversary of the first spark of the national struggle, the National Anthem was always read in our country at 19.19. The Istanbul Police accompanied the National Anthem, which most citizens read from their balconies.

As our anthem rises from all the security buildings, 101 motorcycles at noon brought the joy of the feast to the squares.

SAFETY MANAGER ATTENDED

At the Istanbul Police Department, Provincial Police Chief Mustafa Çalışkan studied the National Anthem together with some of his deputies, branch managers and police officers.

19th May Enthusiasm in Bodrum

When it showed 19.19 in Bodrum district of Muğla, children, young, old and old people went out on the balconies with flags in their hands and Turkish t-shirts with Atatürk photos.

First, the National Anthem was sung, then the Great Leader Mustafa Kemal Atatürk and our martyrs were respected. 10 Years and the Izmir Anthem were sung together.

MİLA BABY CELEBRATED ITS FIRST DAY

The 8-month-old Mila Demir baby, who lives in the Excell Site in Konacik District of Bodrum, celebrated her first holiday by waving a Turkish flag in her red white dress and T-shirt.

Mila’s mother, Nilüfer Demir said, “We celebrated 19 May for years with great enthusiasm, we were always in stataums. We celebrate with our children for the first time in our homes. The site we are on has returned to the feast. I am excited to celebrate this holiday, which is entrusted to us young people by the Great Leader Atatürk, for the first time with my 6-month-old baby. ”

19th May Enthusiasm in Balkans

In Ankara, 19 May Commemoration of Atatürk, Youth and Sports Day was celebrated under precautions due to the coronavirus epidemic. Ankara residents went to the balconies and windows of their homes at 19.19 and read the National Anthem.

Citizens, who were restricted to go out on the streets due to the coronavirus epidemic in the capital, went out to the balconies and windows of their homes in the evening due to the 19 May Commemoration of Atatürk, Youth and Sports Day.

Citizens, who hung a Turkish flag on their balconies, took a moment of silence at 19.19 and read the National Anthem. Meanwhile, the citizens on the street also accompanied the National Anthem by respecting.

ENJOYMENT OF 19 MAY IN EDİRNE

Within the scope of the 101st anniversary of the Great Leader Mustafa Kemal Atatürk’s departure to Samsun on 19 May 1919 and the 19 May Commemoration of Atatürk, Youth and Sports Day, citizens also read the National Anthem while they showed 19.19.

In the program organized by the Headquarters of the Madrasa Ali Bey District of Edirne, the residents of the neighborhood equipped their houses with Turkish flags and Mustafa Kemal Atatürk posters in red and white; When they showed at 19.19, they sang the National Anthem together.

Following the reading of the National Anthem, the prayer of Edirne Provincial Mufti Nuri Böcekbakan and Selimiye Mosque Muezzini Fatih Bülbül read prayers for the night of Kadir.

Before the event, citizens celebrated 19 May Commemoration of Atatürk, Youth and Sports Day accompanied by songs loved by Mustafa Kemal Atatürk.

ISTANBUL FIRE CELEBRATED 19 MAY AT THE DAY OF THE MISSION

In the Istanbul Fire Brigade’s share, “We are celebrating the 101st anniversary of Gazi Mustafa Kemal Atatürk’s flight to Samsun for the liberation struggle on 19 May 1919. At 19:19, our National Anthem is being read by our citizens on the balconies, windows, and we are always on duty at the beginning ”.