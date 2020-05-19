The kissing video and the murder of the girls that pervade Pakistan

Pakistan authoritiesLaunch another suspect in the murder of two girls who were documented kissing a man, in a video that went viral on social networks.

The girls were shot to death last week in the northern state of Waziristan in the western part of the country, whose population is considered to be the most conservative. Police have described the murder of the two as a murder for “family honor.”



A thousand women are murdered in Pakistan every year (Photo: AP)

According to local police, the video in which the two girls are seen kissing a man was filmed in general last year, but only recently was uploaded online and went viral. “The killers are sisters, Jasima Bibi and Saida Bibi,” the area police chief told Reuters. According to the BBC, the girls who were murdered were 16 and 18 years old (though the same report is said to be cousins).

North Waziristan police chief Shapiyola Gandhapur told Reuters that the girls and their families had become refugees because of a military operation against militants in their town. He added that the man who kissed the girls in the video was arrested on Monday, along with a friend who police believe is the one who uploaded the video online. However, the murder suspect himself has not yet been arrested, and police believe he fled to Karachi, Pakistan’s largest city.

A century of autonomy in conservative North Waziristan province ended just two years ago. A guard soldier in the mountainous area (Photo: Reuters)

Police also said the girls’ father (according to BBC as one of them) and three relatives were arrested on suspicion of trying to conceal their murder and evade evidence. According to police, relatives of the girls and local residents did not want to complain about murder, so police had to register themselves as a complainant.

The area where the murder occurred, North Waziristan, is extremely conservative, and for years has been semi-autonomous. It was only in 2018 that Pakistan expanded the area of ​​police jurisdiction to the region, after nearly a century of more or less independent rule, utilized by Taliban and al-Qaeda militants to launch attacks against Pakistan and neighboring Afghanistan.

Pakistani network star Kendil Baloch. Her 2016 murder rocked the state (Photo: AP)

Thousands of incidents of violence against women who are perceived as having violated family dignity are reported in Pakistan every year, but human rights organizations fear many others are not reporting. Women’s rights activists believe that 1,000 women are murdered each year for what is described as “family honor killings.”

For years, there was no law protecting women from such violence, until 2016 – then a law was passed

Against such murders due to the storm caused by network star Kendil Blutch,

Who was strangled to death by her brother. She has been widely recognized in Pakistan for her willingness to break social taboos around various issues related to individual freedoms.