The Netherlands speaks Acun Ilıcalı! – Sports News

Acun Ilıcalı, using Fortuna Sittard’s President Işıtan Gün, who struggled in the Netherlands Eredivisie, said, “As soon as the final restrictions have not been reached yet between the fans, we will come together to determine the road map of the next period.” was the first time he made a statement about the club’s acquisition.

The announcement of Işıtan Gün attracted the attention of the Dutch press. While the Dutch press announced the news of Acun Ilıcalı with the headline “Fortuna Sittard is coming!”, Ilıcalı became the agenda in the Netherlands.

” It is very well known in Turkey ‘

Acer Ilıcalı news site is a large place that voetbalprime, ” Acer Ilıcalı, there is a TV personality and a great love of football very well known in Turkey. He has investments in many countries and he is also very good with footballers like Mesut Özil. ”

