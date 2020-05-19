Coronavirus, Rome’s ultras side by side with hospital operators: «Our heroes»

«A big thank you to the hospital operators … Our real heroes». This is the text of the banners that ultras of the “Roma” group attacked in front of some hospitals in the capital committed to fighting the emergency Coronavirus. The message appeared in front of Spallanzani, the Gemelli, the Bambin Gesù and the Policlinico Umberto I. With this gesture the fans wanted to show closeness to all the doctors committed to saving lives. In the first days of May the same fans protested against the resumption of Serie A “There are those who die and those who suffer … and those who make money. Stop the championship », is the text of one of the many banners that have appeared in the capital.

