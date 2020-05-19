Last minute! Curfew expired – Habertürk

0
1


  1. Last minute! Curfew has ended Habertürk
  2. Last Minute: In the curfew between 15-19 May, 28 thousand 256 people were fined … SonDakika.com
  3. Interior: 28 thousand 256 people have been subjected to 4-day curfew restriction Mynet
  4. The interior announced: 28 thousand 256 people were treated! spokesman
  5. In the curfew between 15-19 May, 28 thousand 256 people were fined Internet Haber
  6. Show All Related News in the Google News app



Source link
https://www.haberturk.com/son-dakika-sokaga-cikma-kisitlamasi-sona-erdi-2685275

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here