its bite causes fever and pustules

England should face lockdown phase 2 from early June. The COVID-19 Oltremanica developed a few weeks late and the resumption of activities will also suffer the same delay. For British citizens, however, it may not be so easy to go and enjoy a sunny day in the park or near a river. This is because in conjunction with the end of the lockdown they face the period in which they mate Blandford flies.

These small flying insects live in Turkey, Europe and Siberia and usually lay their eggs near river courses and in wetlands. They usually become aggressive in the spring period, the one in which they mate. The female of this fly, in fact, goes in search of blood before copulating with the male.

Blandford fly: bite symptoms

The existence of these annoying insects was discovered in England in 1972, when 600 people suffering from fever and strange pustules went to the doctors to Blandford. The bite of this fly is not lethal, but definitely annoying. The first symptom that is felt is a fever, therefore itching, excessive sweating or red lines in the groin and pus-filled blisters. According to what we learn from the ‘Daily Star‘Already in early May there has been an increase in “blood sucking” fly infections in Great Britain.

The NHS (British health system) therefore warns citizens to pay particular attention to these flies just 3 mm in size and in case they should bite they recommend not to scratch the area in order not to spread theinfection. The wound should be washed and dried gently and a cold compress or ointment is recommended to soothe the itch. The use of antihistamines is absolutely not recommended, as these could create a skin reaction.

