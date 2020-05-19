Laboratory bats in Wuhan detected 1,500 coronavirus species

As noted in The Big Picture Science podcast sharing, Shi Zhengli from the Wuhan Institute of Virology detected about 1,500 coronavirus species in bats’ organisms, some of which may lead to a new pandemic in the future.

Approximately 15 thousand samples were analyzed and coronavirus was detected in 10 percent.

CORONAVIRUS VARIETIES DETERMINED

Laboratory workers captured bats and collected their biological data. Approximately 15 thousand specimens taken from saliva, blood and feces of captured bats were analyzed. During the research, scientists found ‘a world’ coronavirus in 10 percent of the samples, then viruses were frozen to be kept at the institute.

The report, “Many of these viruses will never infect humans, but some may be prone to this. The scientist is currently testing them to clarify which samples are at risk of contamination to humans. ” statements took place.

THE VILLAGE NEAR THE VILLAGE

It was stated that antibodies against some of the coronavirus types found were found in the blood of the villagers in the south of China, indicating that this did not spread from the Kovid-19 outbreak, but from the village areas located near the mountain caves in which bats lived.

Scientists have pointed out that so many viruses that have not yet revealed themselves but are prone to this are ‘time bombs’.

So far, 3 types of coronaviruses, SARS (2003), MERS-CoV (2012-2015) and Kovid-19, are known to cause pandemics.