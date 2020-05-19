Battle on the Recovery Fund, four hostile countries

How will the negotiations on the Recovery Fund be, the plan linked to the EU budget that will have to restart the economy and help the states most affected by the crisis (like Italy) triggered by the coronavirus, Paolo Gentiloni, EU Commissioner for Economy explains it well : “The negotiations will take place on the Commission’s proposal, which we will have next week. However, I do not think we can underestimate that a country like Germany accepts the idea of ​​500 billion grants through a loan that the Commission will seek on the markets. An unprecedented turning point». The rigors of the North will have to be convinced: Austria, Denmark, Sweden and Holland, as French Economy Minister Bruno Le Maire explained: “Difficult negotiations will be”.

The Franco-German proposal announced two days ago by a common debt-financed Recovery Fund breaks a taboo that had hindered the process of European integration so far and had always found the Northern front against Germany in the lead. Now the most powerful ally is failing, but opposition from “frugal” countries remains. Even the idea of ​​helping the countries and regions most affected by the crisis through non-repayable transfers in the name of European solidarity and not through loans is a flight forward that the vice president of the EU Commission, Valdis Dombrovskis he immediately stopped speaking at the end of Ecofin: “Our proposal for the revival of the economy will not be a copy and paste of the Franco-German one – he explained -. President von der Leyen has always said that the financial response that we will make is based on a mix of loans and grants to the States “. He also mentioned that the plan will be “over a thousand billion”.

The meeting of financial ministers was an opportunity for a first confrontation on the level of France and Germany, after the first no had already risen on Monday evening, reiterated yesterday. “We refuse to finance non-repayable loans,” said Austrian Finance Minister Gernot Bluemel. For Vienna “it is necessary to invest in the future, not to cover the costs of past debts” and calls for “a European commitment to greater budgetary discipline” after the crisis. The Danish Nicolai Wammen’s no to joint debt with transfers between countries has also been determined. There Denmark is working “with Austria, Sweden is Holland to have a budget that is not too large, because we also need money at national level ».

The pressure on the Northern countries has already begun, although only on May 27 there will be the plan of the Commission, which today presents the Country-specific Recommendations in which it will give economic policy orientations, taking into account the pandemic, to revive a lasting growth in the medium term. Together with the Spring Forecast, they form the basis on which the Commission is building its Recovery Instrument.