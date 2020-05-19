The Last Dance, who is the wild Indiana Pacers fan gone viral

CORONAVIRUS, ALL UPDATES
The exchange of person with Luke Kornet’s mother
Initially, Twitter thought it was actually Tracy Kornet, mother of the Chicago Bulls’ long shot Luke Kornet and a journalist in a Nashville canal, known for being particularly wild in sporting events. The similarity is indeed evident, but it was she who denied it at The Athletic: “My phone exploded because we look alike and at the time I was also unleashed, but I learned to control myself now because Luke would not stand it. Unless someone hurt him on purpose: at that point I can’t keep myself. ”
Rivals, friends and the task of Kathy Martin Harrison
Those Chicago Bulls were obviously not the only victim of Kathy Martin Harrison, on the contrary: all the teams in one way or another had learned to know her, so much so that Joe Dumars – meeting her once at the airport – immediately said “Oh no, it’s that Pacers fan. ” One of his favorite victims was Patrick Ewing, the historic center of the New York Knicks with whom he used to take bad words, especially in the playoffs of 1993 and 1994. After the victory of the Pacers in 2000, however, the same center reached out to she offered her the truce, an image immortalized by the cameras on the field (“My friends and colleagues gave me the traitor, but I knew there was much more than what was seen”). With others instead, such as the veteran M.L. Carr had a splendid relationship, shouting to the coach to let him in and receiving from the player a “No please, if I have to take a shower later”. In general, however, he always felt it was his responsibility to get under his skin to help his team. “Now I don’t do it anymore, the rules don’t allow it, I feel anxious just to get up. But I still love the Pacers since my father took me to see them in 1967. And my job was to get into the heads of the opponents. ”
