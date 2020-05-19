The Last Dance, who is the wild Indiana Pacers fan gone viral

The exchange of person with Luke Kornet’s mother

If you have seen the ninth episode of The Last Dance, you will certainly have noticed the two passages in which a blonde Indiana Pacers fan screams profanity behind the bench of Michael Jordan’s Chicago Bulls. An image that quickly became viral on social media and that brought Kathy Martin Harrison’s face to the fore, who was interviewed by The Athletic website. “I was on the sofa like everyone listening to Reggie Miller talking and suddenly … here I am. I thought: ‘Oh hell.’ My husband turned to me and said, ‘And you see exactly what you’re saying.’ ” Shortly after that moment, seen by almost six million viewers in the United States alone, Harrison’s phone started ringing and never stopped until 7 am the next morning, receiving messages and calls from all over the country – and even from New Zeland. “All my plans for the day were immediately canceled,” he told The Athletic, although he added that he doesn’t understand all the attention he has received. “I was just a front row woman screaming. Ok, I used to use a lot of bad words, but if we had a normal life and the playoffs, maybe it wouldn’t have had all this resonance. ”

Initially, Twitter thought it was actually Tracy Kornet, mother of the Chicago Bulls’ long shot Luke Kornet and a journalist in a Nashville canal, known for being particularly wild in sporting events. The similarity is indeed evident, but it was she who denied it at The Athletic: “My phone exploded because we look alike and at the time I was also unleashed, but I learned to control myself now because Luke would not stand it. Unless someone hurt him on purpose: at that point I can’t keep myself. ”

Rivals, friends and the task of Kathy Martin Harrison

Those Chicago Bulls were obviously not the only victim of Kathy Martin Harrison, on the contrary: all the teams in one way or another had learned to know her, so much so that Joe Dumars – meeting her once at the airport – immediately said “Oh no, it’s that Pacers fan. ” One of his favorite victims was Patrick Ewing, the historic center of the New York Knicks with whom he used to take bad words, especially in the playoffs of 1993 and 1994. After the victory of the Pacers in 2000, however, the same center reached out to she offered her the truce, an image immortalized by the cameras on the field (“My friends and colleagues gave me the traitor, but I knew there was much more than what was seen”). With others instead, such as the veteran M.L. Carr had a splendid relationship, shouting to the coach to let him in and receiving from the player a “No please, if I have to take a shower later”. In general, however, he always felt it was his responsibility to get under his skin to help his team. “Now I don’t do it anymore, the rules don’t allow it, I feel anxious just to get up. But I still love the Pacers since my father took me to see them in 1967. And my job was to get into the heads of the opponents. ”