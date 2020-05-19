Coronavirus, for the Region 12 cases (and 2 deaths) in the province of Cremona; 3 cases (and 3 deaths) in that of Mantua

12 more cases of infection today in the province of Cremona, where the total number has now reached 6335. In the province of Mantua, 3 other cases increase the total to 3,294. In the region there are a total of 85,481 cases, an increase of 462 compared to yesterday compared to 14,918 swabs made. In the other provinces there are 144 more cases in Bergamo, 102 in Milan, 41 more in Brescia, 39 in Lecco. Looking on a regional scale, ICU admissions are still decreasing, – 8 compared to yesterday, thus reaching 244 occupied beds, while the ordinary ones drop by another 56 (now 4426). Unfortunately, deaths are still recorded, but to an increasingly limited extent (+54, now the total is 15,597). There were two deaths in the province of Cremona (total 1,086), while three others in the province of Mantua (total 675).

In commenting on the data, the regional councilor for local authorities, mountains and small municipalities Massimo Sertori spoke of a steadily downward curve regarding contagion and differences, compared to state regulations, but of the persistence of some restrictions in Lombardy, region where the situation is not yet completely peaceful. For example, swimming pools and gyms remain closed unlike elsewhere, and there is an obligation to measure customer fever to enter restaurants. He then spoke of the funding that the Region has allocated for local authorities, 3 billion in all, a further injection of liquidity to start public construction sites, according to the needs of each territorial reality.

