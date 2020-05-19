Inter, Lautaro in history? The transfer to Barça the most expensive of the Serie A

The possible sale of Lautaro Martinez Barcelona would certainly not bring the whole Nerazzurri people to jump for joy. In Viale della Liberazione, however, it is right that the economic aspect of the operation should also be kept in mind. At stake for Inter, as the Gazzetta dello Sport recalls, there is a really important figure: “Having said that the deal will not be made through the cash payment of that clause, it is precisely around that same amount that Inter wants to arrive in terms of evaluation, between cash and technical counterparts. Here: if in the end it really will be, Lautaro would become the most expensive transfer ever in Serie A history, ever. More than Paul Pogba, who currently leads this special ranking. The French was sold by Beppe Marotta – today a.d. of Inter – at Manchester United in 2016 for the sum of 105 million euros, of which 27 more ended up in the pockets of Agent Mino Raiola “.