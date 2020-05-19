Coronavirus Table in the USA! Kovid-19 Due To The Number Of Dead Exceeded 92 Thousand!

In the USA, deaths from new types of coronavirus are not stopped. While the coronavirus, which spread around the world shortly after it emerged in Wuhan, China, continued to die, the total number of deaths in the USA, which was most affected by the coronavirus pandemic, also surpassed 92 thousand. After the latest data announced by the US officials, the total loss of life was 92 thousand 72.

While more than 1.5 million covidavia positive diagnoses have been made in the central US of the coronavirus, the number of people recovered after the diagnosis of coronavirus has been announced as 358 thousand 918.

It has been learned that 16,868 of the coronavirus patients treated in hospitals in the USA are critical.