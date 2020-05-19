Home Command Commander Exchange Ceremony: Uri Gordin has always replaced Yedai – Security News

Major General Uri Gordin took up his position as the Home Front Command on Tuesday. Gordin replaces Gen. Tamir Yedayi, who has served in this position for more than three years, and will take up his new position as commander-in-chief in the coming months.

The commander exchange ceremony was held at the Home Front Command in Ramla, headed by Chief of Staff Major General Aviv Kochavi, commanders, fighters and family members.

Against the backdrop of reports of Israel’s cyber attack against Iran, Kochavi said at the ceremony that “we are using a variety of tools and unique combat methods to inflict human casualties on the enemy. The built space in which the enemy has settled will not be a barrier to attack.

‘The enemy chose to deploy missiles and rockets within the villages, making them military targets. And so, on the day of the enemy’s command, he will discover that with his hands he has turned his home front, and we will attack him vigorously. The IDF has a moral obligation to protect the citizens of the state from the terrorist armies around us, and when the Israeli home front is threatened by thousands of missiles and rockets, we will not hesitate to attack with force to thwart the threats. ‘

According to Kochavi, “” While we do everything we can to avoid civilian casualties, the enemy makes every effort to harm civilians. Unlike the enemy, we will act both aggressively and values, and will base our action on intelligence and operational need. Dozens of attacks, even in recent times, have already proven the superiority of the IDF’s intelligence and firepower.

Tamir I knowPhoto: IDF Spokesman

The outgoing Home Front Commander, Colonel Tamir Yedai, said: “Every station in the large home front areas has the orange beret. Various and different stations, and I see you, commanders, commanders, soldiers and command soldiers, in regular and reserve form. We have experienced in Israel and abroad, in fighting and routine, and in recent months in the national campaign against the Corona.

” You are the beautiful face of this country and I thank you for the privilege of marching with you on the joint desert journey. The Home Front Command left a deep mark on me, made me a fuller commander, and taught me how the ordinary civilian experienced the war. I discovered people in regular order and in the right reserve for each task with the passion and commitment that each time excited me again. The sense of family that exists in the Home Front Command I only remember from my quarry addict – the Golani Brigade, “Yedidi said.

The incoming Home Front Command commander, General Uri Gordin, said at the ceremony: “The Chief of Staff, I am aware of the importance of the mission and the size of the responsibilities, and thank you for the trust and appreciation in my appointment to this significant role and commit to investing all my efforts and abilities to lead the Command to success and victory.

“As a command, we will act in light of the expanding responsibility principle, and for any challenge that gets excited about the home front, we will assist. We will act in light of the principle of partnership: combining arms with the commands, arms and IDF wings. We will work in full partnership with the Israel Police. A rescue and rescue response is available in cooperation with the Israeli civilian emergency organizations. We will continue to cooperate with local government and government ministries in preparing the civilian area for emergencies.

” We will work jointly with the National Emergency Response Authority. And, of course, we will continue to harness the full capabilities of civic space and volunteer organizations to strengthen our capabilities and expand our circles of influence. As a command, we will continue to maintain an open and continuous dialogue with the citizen, provide him with the necessary warning, access and explain to him the civil defense policy. And of course, we will continue tirelessly to prepare the battalions and rescue units for the day of command, “Gordin said.

