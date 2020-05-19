Coronavirus, it’s war between virologists. Tarro sues Burioni and two journalists: «Work of denigration against me»

New chapter of the Tarro-Burioni lawsuit. The Neapolitan virologist Giulio Tarro has in fact commissioned his lawyer, the lawyer Carlo Taormina to file a complaint against Professor Roberto Burioni and two journalists for “the work of denigration perpetually perpetrated against his professional and personal scientific prestige”. In detail, “Professor Burioni – reads a note from the lawyer – has vulgarly entered into controversy with Professor Tarro for hidden reasons that the judicial authority will have to investigate”, while a journalist has disclosed false news about the professor’s university curriculum Tarro, even accusing him of fraudulent maneuvers tending to bring out an image of scholar and scientist through the counterfeiting of titles and results of scientific research, and even of having been at the center of international scientific recognition

. As for another journalist – the lawyer Taormina details – “he even produced an accusation of falsification for having Professor Tarro anticipated the date of publication of two of his scientific works

.

“Professor Tarro, turning to the Roman judicial authority, reserved the constitution of a civil party, placing himself at the disposal of the public prosecutor’s office in Rome to be immediately heard,” reports Taormina. Tarro, “high-ranking university professor, head of the virology department of the Cotugno of Naples and today primary emeritus, linked to fundamental moments of world virology, as a collaborator of Sabin in the discovery of the polio vaccine – the lawyer Taormina announces – beware of individuals, legal entities and the mass media from consuming defamation and denigration works, without prejudice to the legitimacy of a confrontation, even a robust one, on the scientific issues that today arouse particular interest “.

