Coronavirus, it’s war between virologists. Tarro sues Burioni and two journalists: «Work of denigration against me»

“Professor Tarro, turning to the Roman judicial authority, reserved the constitution of a civil party, placing himself at the disposal of the public prosecutor’s office in Rome to be immediately heard,” reports Taormina. Tarro, “high-ranking university professor, head of the virology department of the Cotugno of Naples and today primary emeritus, linked to fundamental moments of world virology, as a collaborator of Sabin in the discovery of the polio vaccine – the lawyer Taormina announces – beware of individuals, legal entities and the mass media from consuming defamation and denigration works, without prejudice to the legitimacy of a confrontation, even a robust one, on the scientific issues that today arouse particular interest “.
