Mafia Trilogy: details, contents and release dates of the Mafia trilogy

Last week we saw a first announcement of the Mafia Trilogy who left us with only a handful of information in our hands. The teaser limited itself to reintroducing the first 3 chapters of the saga that will be part of the trilogy, with the promise that we would have more details on today, May 19th.

The promises were kept and new information on the trilogy was provided directly by 2K and Hangar 13. Mafia 2 and 3 are back in a Definitive Edition version which reproduces the stories of Vito Scaletta and Lincoln Clay in a version remastered in ultyra HD. Both games are already available on the platforms: PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC, and you can find our review of the remastered of the second chapter at this address.

Unlike the last two chapters, the big shot is the first Mafia, which has undergone a job complete remake and will be released on August 28th. The episode that made this historic series debut returns with an updated script with new dialogues, expanded subplots and additional cutscenes. In addition, completely new game sequences and features have been added. Finally, by booking the Mafia Definitive Edition, players will receive the “The Chicago Outfit” bonus package which will include: the “The Don” suit, an exclusive Smith V12 Limousine vehicle and a semi-automatic sea bream amber.

The Mafia Trilogy reports on this generation of consoles three titles of a brand that has been able to tell three stories full of action and exciting, giving us the opportunity to relive the first chapter that began in 2002 with a modern guise. What do you think of the Mafia Trilogy? Are you ready to relive the infamous stories of these three protagonists?