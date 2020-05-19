The interior announced: 28 thousand 256 people were treated!

The ministry said that a total of 28,256 people were judicial or administrative in the 4-day curfew that did not comply with the decisions.

The statement made by the Ministry said:

* Within the scope of the new type of corona virus (Covid-19) measures, the curfew that started in 15 provinces on May 15, 2020, will end at 24.00 tonight.

* A judicial or administrative procedure was applied within the scope of the General Sanitary Law and related articles of the TCK between the hours of 24 May and 21.00 on Friday, May 15, when the 4-day curfew restriction began.

* Also, as of 21.00, quarantine measures are being applied in a total of 75 settlements in 2 towns, 25 villages, 42 neighborhoods and 6 hamlets in our 31 provinces.

* The total population in the settlement where the quarantine measure is applied is 58 thousand 447.

* On the other hand, quarantine decision was abolished in 368 settlements in 62 provinces.

* We would like to thank our saint nation for their solidarity, patience and sacrifice in all this process.

We hope to overcome the Covid-19 outbreak, as we have overcome many troubles together.

