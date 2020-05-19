Bars were opened, a crowd was dispersed in Dizengoff Square in Tel Aviv

Just hours before the beaches open and a week before the restaurants open: Owners of several bars and restaurants in Tel Aviv decided

Open their business gates on Tuesday, even though this is still prohibited by the Corona directives.

On the other hand, workers made sure to use protective measures and food and drink were served with disposable tools. Police have warned business owners that they will hand out reports if they are not closed.

Hundreds in Dizengoff Square in Tel Aviv (Photo: Moti Kimhi)

A man was detained for interrogation during the dispersal of the crowd in Dizengoff Square (Photo: Moti Kimhi)

The gathering in Dizengoff Square(Photo: Moti Kimhi)





(Photo: Moti Kimhi)

At the same time, police dispersed a large crowd against the instructions of hundreds of people in Dizengoff Square in Tel Aviv. One man, who according to police refused to comply with police instructions, cursed them and confronted them, was detained for questioning. Police further stated that he said he would be evacuated only if he was arrested. The rest of the crowd quickly dispersed.

Raz Avidan, the owner of the concierge bar, said of the decision to open the bar contrary to the instructions. “It can’t be that disrespect for the owners of the bars and the self-employed in general, that the square is bursting with people, full to the brim, the beaches are full of people and I only serve one-way dishes with a disposable dish, just for my yard,” he said.

“The owners of the bars are underestimated.” Tel Aviv (Photo: Moti Kimhi)





(Photo: Moti Kimhi)





(Photo: Moti Kimhi)

Two hours later from the bar, police arrived, demanding closure and warning of reports. “It’s a gathering, wait for the next week and develop,” the trooper told the owner. There were about 30 customers staying at reasonable distances from each other.

Even when the way of entertainment is quite different, the hangovers were happy to return to the streets. “It’s fun to go out and hope it continues. We missed it after a while,” said Josh, who came over for a drink at the Spicehouse. Harel, his friend, reinforced his words. “We were waiting to go out and get a service. It’s still a take-away, but okay, get on with what’s there.”

Police officers warned before handing out reports (Photo: Sivan Hailai)

(Photo: Moti Kimhi)





(Photo: Moti Kimhi)





(Photo: Sivan Hailai)

Despite approving the outline for opening restaurants next week, business owners still feel skeptical about it. “We need to make it clear that we can’t go on like this. The beaches are open, the malls are open and this whole street is disassembled. Every evening in Dizengoff Square people are much less responsible. We decided we needed to make a point. The owner of the Spicehouse Bar.

He decided to open the bar this evening and provided alcoholic beverages in disposable glasses along with three basic drinks alongside the drink, served on cardboard.

(Photo: Moti Kimhi)





(Photo: Moti Kimhi)

Tomer Moore, one of the leaders of the restaurant struggle and chairman of “Strong Restaurants Together,” spoke with Ynet about the opening of restaurants next week. “At the end of the struggle there are also moments of agreement. We confirmed this only after we came to the conclusion that cafes, bars, clubs and restaurants could meet and meet all the parameters.

At the same time, the new government is conducting a telephone referendum to approve amendments to the activity restrictions imposed by the spread of the Corona virus.

Among other things, the decision states that the government seeks to lift the ban on beaches on the beach starting tomorrow and also the ban on operating museums, which will follow the purple character regulations. Ministers were also asked to approve the extension of the isolation directive for returnees from abroad, including those who can carry it out in a domestic setting.

Bathing season opens late: “It was absurd”

With

Confirming your stay at the beaches, the bathing season will actually open in light of the gradual return to routine alongside the Corona. The season was originally scheduled to open on April 1. 136 beaches will be opened in accordance with the “purple character” regulations formulated by the Interior Ministry. Although the Interior Ministry’s regulations state that there is a duty to wear masks on the beaches, they will not need to be worn in light of the fact that the Ministry of Health has ruled that masks should not be worn during the days of the war.

The Tel Aviv municipality noted that only 10 of the 13 coastal rescue stations will be opened. This is in light of an economic crisis affecting the municipality’s financial resources and the need to convene a budget limit on municipal services. It was also reported that the municipality had qualified the declared beaches in its territory, while adhering to the Ministry of Health’s guidelines. All the beach facilities and services have been sanctioned and all the beaches have a prominent signage and information was provided for the bathers.

The beaches will officially open. Tel Aviv this weekend (Photo: EPA)





(Photo: AP)

Dado Beach in Haifa

The evening was also decided to open

The synagogues and prayer houses began tomorrow morning, after prolonged pressure from the Ministry of Interior and Religion. This rejected the position of the Ministry of Health, where they expressed opposition and asked to postpone the opening until next week, after al-Fitr testified, fearing that the opening of the synagogues would also cause crowds in the mosques for the holiday. The prayer houses will be opened in accordance with the following guidelines: Up to 50 participants in the space, maintaining a two-meter distance between the worshipers, appointing a “faithful corona”, wearing masks and adhering to hygiene rules.

At the same time, Prof. Nimrod Maimon, who heads the National Plan to Protect Residents of Third-Age Institutions in the Corona Crisis, announced the expected easing under the exit strategy. According to the evidence, the protected housing occupants will be released from the entrance and exit restrictions of the complexes and frames will return to routine activities in accordance with the safety rules that will be implemented. Residents of the nursing homes – the self-employed, the exhausted and the nursing will receive extended visits, until they return to normal. External caregivers, both nursing and professional, will be allowed into all departments of nursing homes, including nursing. The reliefs will gradually come into effect and be implemented by the end of the month.

Earlier today, the Ministry of Health published its outline of operating halls and event gardens starting on June 14, under the definition of “the policy for the liberation of the economy and the return of the various branches to activity”. Health Minister Yuli Edelstein visited the protest tent set up by the hall owners in front of the Prime Minister’s Office and urged them to stop the hunger strike they launched.

According to the Ministry of Health guidelines, the halls can be opened as long as they meet the following conditions:

Appointed Corona Supervisor for each event, who will be responsible for complying with the rules in the event.

Guests will be logged in at the event.

The hall knew how to contact all guests if Corona patient was discovered.

The hall’s management will place marking and signage regarding the Ministry of Health’s guidelines.

The internal surfaces will be cleaned regularly, the services cleaned and disinfected at least once an hour, disinfection posts will be placed in the compound, at the entrance and adjacent to the toilet.

Demonstration of the hall owners (Photo: Capricorn Capricorn)





Edelstein called them to stop the hunger strike. The owners of the halls in Jerusalem(Photo: Gil Yohanan)

In addition, the ministry has issued guidelines regarding employees and guests in the courtroom as well:

The attendance limit will be 2 square meters per guest, as long as the number of guests allowed in the hall is more than 200 guests.

Staff and guests at the event will be asked about their health status. There will be no entry for anyone who did not answer the questions in the negative.

Heat will be measured at the entrance to all guests and employees, whenever possible. Heat owners of 38 and over will not be allowed.

Working capsules should be kept as far as possible.

The restaurant’s employees will wear masks and keep their hands clean.

Guests will wear masks except during eating and drinking.

Between the tables will be kept a foot and a half away, the seating will be made so that nuclear families sat in those tables. At the same time, a separate colony area will be set up for at-risk populations.

Dances are allowed but it is recommended that at-risk populations do not attend.

At events where food is not served at the table – a central buffet can be run as long as a staff member serves the food to the plate.