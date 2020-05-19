Fatih Terim gave approval! Cimbom top scorer – breaking news, photos from Galatasaray

Gümdem striker transfer in Galatasaray, which speeds up the transfer efforts given to the league due to the Corona virus. The name of Florin Andone, whose rental contract will end at the end of the season, has already been a curiosity. Yellow-red coach manager Fatih Terim had notified Mbaye Diagne to the management that he did not consider the staff. With the approval of Terim, Cimbom stared at a star name. Here is the top scorer on Galatasaray’s transfer list …

Tuesday, May 19, 2020, 22:44

SHARE THIS GALLERY





