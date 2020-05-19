Fatih Terim gave approval! Cimbom top scorer – breaking news, photos from Galatasaray

Gümdem striker transfer in Galatasaray, which speeds up the transfer efforts given to the league due to the Corona virus. The name of Florin Andone, whose rental contract will end at the end of the season, has already been a curiosity. Yellow-red coach manager Fatih Terim had notified Mbaye Diagne to the management that he did not consider the staff. With the approval of Terim, Cimbom stared at a star name. Here is the top scorer on Galatasaray’s transfer list …

Tuesday, May 19, 2020, 22:44

Fatih Terim gave approval! Top scorer comes to Cimbom

Galatasaray, which has accelerated the transfer works in the meantime due to the Corona virus epidemic that has emerged in Wuhan, China and spread all over the world, is experiencing hot developments.

Cimbom, who wants to establish a large rotational squad in the new season, will act in accordance with the report of coach Fatih Terim and scout team. Striker transfer is one of the priorities of the yellow-red people who continue their searches in this direction …

DIAGNE IS NOT THINKING IN THE SQUAD

Aslan does not think of Mbaye Diagne, which he transferred from Kasımpaşa last season during the intermediate transfer period, but rented to the Club Brugge team at the beginning of the season because he could not provide the desired contribution. The proposals to the player who is claimed to be the suitor of Nottingham Forest and Watford will be evaluated.

The yellow-reds will not continue with Florin Andone, which he rented from Brighton at the beginning of the season but could not benefit as much as he wanted due to his long-term injury.

The proposals to Falcao, which was included in the staff as a result of months of efforts during the summer transfer period, but which has financially challenged the club with a salary of more than 5 million Euros per year, will also be evaluated. The Colombian star was claimed to be suitors from Saudi Arabia and Qatar.



