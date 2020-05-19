‘The USA is breaking its arms deal’

At the meeting of the Council of the Baltic Sea States through video conferencing, the Russian Federation Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that the United States violated the arms deals. Referring to the violations by the USA, Lavrov said, “Our American partners are breaking the agreements in some areas, including the Anti Ballistic Missile Agreement.”

Stating that they are uncomfortable with the US carrying their nuclear weapons from Germany to Poland, Lavrov said, “This movement is also a violation of the basic agreement between Russia and NATO. American diplomats are trying to dictate their presence to host European countries.”

Lavrov also stated that he is hopeful of the North Stream 2 project, starting from the Russian Federation and extending from the Baltic Sea to Germany, has a strategic importance for Russia and Europe and has an annual trade volume of 55 billion cubic meters of gas. “I do not think the project will be stopped. I think this project, which includes Germany, European countries and European companies, will be realized. Because this will increase the energy security of Europe,” Lavrov said.

