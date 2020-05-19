Weeks at the Wall: The identity of the worshipers will be determined by lottery – News in Israel

The Western Wall Heritage Foundation completed the preparations for the reception of worshipers at the Western Wall plaza on Shavuot.

The entrance to the Western Wall plaza on the holiday and the Saturday next to it will be, as every day, on the basis of free space and in accordance with the Ministry of Health guidelines.

Worshipers who wish to attend the Shavuot and Shabbat prayers near him will receive entry permits to be distributed in a controlled lottery.

The entrance permits to be distributed will be in accordance with the limit of the amount of public space that the Western Wall can accommodate at present.

Prayers where entrance is only through entrance permits:

On Pentecost: Thursday, Thursday at Sivan 5765, between 24:00 and 7:00 (Hawk prayer).

Saturday evening: Friday, Friday at Sivan 5777, 17:30 – 20:30 (Saturday reception).

Before and after these times the entrance is on a vacancy basis.

You can register for the lottery at the Western Wall Heritage Foundation website. The draw for the lottery will take place until Saturday night in the Numbers episode, 23 May 2020, at 24:00.

You can only register for one prayer – for the Hawk prayer or for the Sabbath. Registration from age 11 onwards (under this age is not required).

The lottery will be supervised by an attorney and accountant at the Western Wall Heritage Foundation on Sunday, the Sivan CPA in the morning, and the list of certificate recipients will be published on the foundation’s website at 19:00.

Certificate recipients will receive an update on the time and location of the entry permit, which is for 24 hours from the date of winning, after which anyone who fails to collect the entry permit will be revoked for the next benefit in the list of winners.

Entrance to the Western Wall will be conditional upon presentation of the entrance credentials (or photo ID) of each worshiper. No entry will be permitted without an entry permit that matches the worshiper’s ID and the lottery date.

Entrances to the Western Wall plaza will be attendants with a list of winners including name and ID. Make sure that the person entering the Wall is the person on the ID card or children under the age of 11 listed in the Annex, and will navigate the audience to the prayer complexes as directed.