Privacy and security: Google Chrome changes. What you need to know

More intuitive controls for privacy and security in Chrome. Here are all the news of the most popular browser on the web by L.Tre.

(AFP)

More intuitive controls for privacy and security in Chrome. Here are all the news of the most popular browser on the web

2 ‘of reading

Google changes again: new tools and a redesign of the privacy settings of Chorme, the most popular browser for surfing the internet in the world. Here is a short guide to understand what changes.

Cookie management. The interface for selecting privacy rules is now simpler and a little less geeky. For the use of third-party cookies, for example, options are available to block them both in normal browsing and in incognito mode, or even to block all cookies on some or all websites.

What’s new in Google Chrome Photogallery6 photos View

Site settings. Two sections, the first one organizes access to the location, the camera or microphone and notifications. The other also highlights the most recent activities relating to authorizations.

The first novelty is the “You and Google” section (previously called “People”), where there are the synchronization controls that govern the sharing of data from the Google account to all devices.

The new chronology. Since many people regularly delete their browsing history, Google has moved the “Clear browsing data” control to the top of the Privacy and security section.

Safety first. With the new security check in the settings you can know for example if the passwords you have stored in Chrome have been compromised and, if so, how to solve the problem. It is also reported if Safe Browsing, Google’s technology that warns you before visiting a dangerous site or downloading a malicious app or extension, is disabled. Also, among other things, if malicious extensions are installed, it will tell you where to find them and how to remove them.

Incognito browsing. In incognito mode, Chrome does not save your browsing history, the information entered in fields and forms or browser cookies. In each session, third-party cookies are blocked.

The puzzle icon. Starting today, there comes a new puzzle icon for extensions on the toolbar. Opening the menu displays the extensions and data they have access to.

The security upgrade. On this front there are two novelties. Advanced Safe Browsing protection, which offers more proactive and personalized protection against phishing scams, malware and other threats on the web. By enabling Safe Browsing advanced protection, Chrome checks preventively whether pages and downloads are dangerous by sending information to Google Browsing safety. If you are signed in to Chrome, Chrome and other Google apps you use (such as Gmail or Drive, for example) they will further protect you based on a holistic view of the threats you encounter on the web and the attacks on your Google Account. And then secure DNS will be launched later in the year, a feature designed to improve security and privacy while you browse the web. When you access a website, your browser must first determine which server hosts it through an operation called ” DNS Search ”(Domain Name System).