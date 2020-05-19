“Rising data shouldn’t scare”

“We must not be frightened” by the numbers, today on the rise, of the infections and deaths from Covid-19 in Italy. Fabrizio Pregliasco, virologist of the University of Milan, reassures on data that at first glance could alarm: at national level 813 cases more recorded since the beginning of the epidemic, almost double compared to 451 yesterday, and 162 deaths against 99 than 24 hours ago when the country had fallen below the ‘psychological threshold’ of 100 victims. With Lombardy that in one day reports +462 positive, more than doubled compared to 175 yesterday, and +54 deaths against +24.

The expert reassures: “We observe a slight deterioration in Milan and Bergamo – he explains to Adnkronos Salute – in the face of many swabs made compared to yesterday“. Today Lombardy reported 14,918 against yesterday’s 5,078, and at national level it went from 3,041,366 to 3,104,524 tampons, with a growth in the tested from 1,959,373 to 1,999,599.” it is fundamental – Pregliasco stresses – It is very important to look at how many are made, because it means having the ability to find as many cases as possible “. Compared to the dead, “the figure is not indicative: it concerns patients who came from a long-lasting illness, still linked to the initial phase of the epidemic. 3-4 weeks sick people “, points out the virologist. Today’s bulletin, ultimately, photographs” a fluctuation that highlights a virus circulation – the expert comments – but still the data cannot be correlated to the effects of phase 2 ” come alive in these hours. “The positives reflect the situation 5-6 days ago and we will have to wait a little longer“to assess the impact of the reopenings and draw any kind of conclusion on any measures to be taken.” These data must not frighten us – repeats Pregliasco – but remind us of the importance of not lowering our guard and respecting the measures of physical distancing “.



