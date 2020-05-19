Fitch lowers HalkBank’s rating, outlook of three banks

Fitch reduced the rating of Garanti BBVA, Ziraat Bank and Vakıfbank from ‘static’ to ‘negative’.

The credit rating agency, which cut HalkBank’s rating from “B +” to “B”, maintained its negative outlook. Akbank affirmed İşbank, Yapı Kredi, Garanti BBVA, Ziraat Bank and Vakıfbank’s rating as “B +”.

According to the news in Bloomberght, HalkBank’s rating downgrade and negative outlook of the other two public banks reflected the country’s weak FX reserve position.

“RISK INCREASED”

The statement “Warranty BBVA’s negative outlook Fitch upgraded Turkey’s weakening external finance to increase the risk of interfering with the government’s banking sector and fulfill their foreign exchange liabilities of all banks that reflect opinions that may hamper the kabililiyet” the statement said.

It was underlined that the verification of the ratings of Akbank, İşbank, Yapı Kredi, Garanti BBVA, Ziraat Bank and Vakıfbank reflects the still strong capital and foreign currency liquidity buffers.

