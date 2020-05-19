Screening night excitement in Survivor with SMS voting results! Who hand in the contest …

Survşvor SMS voting results! Survivor elimination night, which is one of the most exciting nights of the competition, is again the scene of interesting events and speeches. In the new episode of May 19, Survivor will be eliminated tonight. Therefore, followers of the contest are curiously investigating the answer to the question of who was eliminated in Survivor. In every qualifying game, Contestants sweat on Survivor’s challenging tracks in order to be in higher ranks. So who was the name eliminated tonight? Here are the details about the exciting episode tonight …

19 MAY SURVIVOR WHO IS ELIMINATED?

Survivor 81.In the new episode, the contestant who was eliminated after the SMS results in the island council was announced this evening!