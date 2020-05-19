33 Million Unemployment Claims Made in the USA – Murat Utku

The Quarantine Atlas is one of the most important cities in the world today; With its cosmopolitan structure, the center of the entertainment, culture, arts and food and beverage sector, which is not distracted by financial circles, it goes to New York, the capital of the “American dream”. Did that dream come to an end under pandemic conditions? How did the Corona Virus epidemic affect the city economically?

How did Adrew Cuomo, the Governor of New York Democrat Party, suddenly become a very popular figure? The New York epidemic, which has become the center of the country’s economy and pandemic, has been greatly affected. During this period, 33 million unemployment applications were filed across the country, and this number is increasing steadily. Demirhan Demir, who has been living in the USA for many years and working as a professional manager in large companies, tells these questions and problems.

United States of America

United States of America

Population: 328.2 million

Capital: Washington

President: Donald Trump (Republican Party)

Total number of cases (as of May 19): 1,554,272

Deaths from Covid 19: 92,188

Quarantine Atlas We are in the age of a pandemic, while corona is struggling with the virus, we also think about how we can continue our lives from now on, whether it is possible to return to the old normal, and we can not predict what will be the new normal. Some of us are under quarantine, work in our homes, live our lives under various constraints, while some of us have to go to workplaces, produce or treat patients despite the epidemic.

“Quarantine Atlas’, during the corona virus outbreaks in many countries of the world from Turkey who speaks how they cope with this new situation, we tell their stories.

