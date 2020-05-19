Coronavirus bulletin May 19 Rimini, downhill curve – Chronicle

Rimini, 19 May 2020 –of the Rimini hospital. This is what was set up on the sixth floor of the Infirm. The news was given today by the Governor of Emilia Romagna Stefano Bonaccini, publishing photos of doctors and nurses. Good news, and also the signal that the epidemic in the Rimini area is slowing down strongly, as shown by the latest data.

No deaths and only 5 new cases of contagion in the latest bulletin communicated today by the Region. 2,103 have been infected since the beginning of the epidemic. Also there are no deaths in San Marino, and there is only one new infected with 98 reported swabs.

