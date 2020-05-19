Zohar Strauss: “Assi Buzaglo betrayed me”

“It broke my heart,” says Zohar Strauss, who was sent to the cabin at the end of the Tribal Council in an episode of “Survivor” that aired on Tuesday. “It’s a terrible shock, like an athlete who suddenly takes him to the Olympics. ‘Survival’ is something one-time, that you can’t do again. I’m still in the game, and promise to meet again.”

Zohar Strauss was sent to the cabin. From “Survival” (Courtesy of Network)

Could it be that your arrogance made you complacent, and that’s what led to the impeachment?

“My condescension may have brought me to this place, but there were other factors that helped make this move happen. The most significant thing that happened to me in Survival is that after three minutes I broke three ribs and broke the clavicle. This medical phenomenon is accompanied by terrible pain: every breath you Feel it. Not to mention that at night you want to rest, and the most painful thing is the hard soil. Then add to the hunger and cold the intense pains. My challenge was not to quit the plan, to meet my goal – to win the game. But I had to try to do it with Much less tools. I was preparing for this game, it was the dream of the boy in me. “

And why are you being sent to the cabin so quickly?

“First of all, on the personal immunity mission, I decided I was giving up. I couldn’t fight it and give 100 percent. Add to that the fact that I had a very strong and clear alliance with Assi Buzaglo, which was to take us both very far in the game. I trusted that alliance, and I built it, even But I was 100% sure that he didn’t let me down. Essie actually ousted from the game a wounded man wounded for a tribal tarp. I’m his ally! He did it behind the back and crushed the tribe to pieces. About this move. “

“I have an adventure.” Zohar Strauss (Photo: Or Danon)

Are you saying Assi Buzaglo betrayed you?

“Asi Buzaglo betrayed me, he ousted a man from the tribe despite the injury. I was injured for the tribe.”

You could say you underestimated it throughout the game.

“Asi Buzaglo is just a person I really appreciate. He plays very nicely, and he has some character traits that, with some, I very much identify with – his wineiness, warmth and joy of life. He is an interesting person to look at. I never talked about his origin or Of his community, even once. It is true that I was criticized for him, but regardless of his origin. He may have taken it to this place for his reasons. For me, this is not his person at all. I live in a family that is involved, my wife Yemeni and my children are Mizrahi. “It’s not his wife at home.”

In one episode, you were confused between Buzaglo and Zagori.

“Maor Zagori is one of my best friends and Chen Amsalem is one of the best partners we have played with. We talked about Zagori and the Bosglos as TV shows, and these shows got me confused.

So why did all this sectarian discourse arise?

“For me the demon demon is not a bush at all. When I came home after ‘Survival’ and saw it on TV – it surprised me. I didn’t think it would be the direction, so I really don’t know what the answer is. I think you can ask Essie why it was the first place he was Took it to him. “

“I was injured for the tribe.” Strauss in “Survival” (Photo: Or Danon)

48-year-old Strauss holds a law degree who fell in love with the game world. Behind him is an impressive series of shows, including “Zagori Empire” and “One Zero Zero,” and a series of feature films, “Lebanon,” even won the Ophir Award in a sub-category. To many viewers, he also remembers his participation in the “Dancing with the Stars” reality.

Say, with a resume like that, why go for survival?

“The answer is divided into several parts: The main reason I became a lawyer for an actor is that I have adventures. Maybe something childish, looking for playgrounds to play in. And as I realized that this court is a pretty sugary place, and that it is better to appear on a stage, I realized that ‘survival’ is a playground “You’ve been flying half a world, and you’ve come to a game that doesn’t last two hours, but seven weeks. Crazy! This experience, going into the unknown, it’s like flying into space. It really interested me, and in retrospect, too, because it’s a very significant experience.”

“The second reason is that if a player used to go to the town square, where the drunk people sit anyway, and do his show to collect a few shekels – I’m not a modern actor ashamed to go to the city square and the bonfire, which is now prime time on a commercial channel. I want to go where the audience is You say it’s a less prestigious platform than others I appear in? I can agree with you on principle, but I think the platform is a platform – and the rest depends on the people you poured into. Bring people from a variety of places and get a different product. , You will get people who do Devins, if you put the Big Brother in A spokesman for Breaking the Silence, who, regardless of my political opinions, is a wise man who can draw an interesting high-level program and knows how to contain the dialogue that is in front of him – so you get Gadi and Nir, from both ends of the political spectrum, who are suddenly friends.

On the island, you did too, when you decided to have a tribe with open arms to Adi Beatty, who was having trouble with the other tribe.

“I tried to empathize with her situation. As an actor I know how to look at people, their inner world and the question that bothers them. I tried to connect to this impossible situation That happened to her at home . I tried to give the best advice I could to myself and through that I acted in front of her. That evening she lit the fire. She brought the spark, and rightly so. “

“It’s like flying into space.” From “Survival” (Photo: Or Danon)

Conversation with Strauss is underway after he has completed a workshop for salespeople as part of the venture he has been running for the past five years. “I have a method called ‘Amanda.’ It brings the principles of Playgo to the stage, to salespeople who sell products. The principles are the same. Don’t believe – so you have to make up what you believe in. Just like an actor. Plus, you have to be concerned about your influence on the other and not how you function. ”