“An exceptional and extreme event.” How long will the heat wave last?



The heat wave is still here: The high temperature of the day (Tuesday) was recorded in the afternoon in the Dead Sea region, with a 48 degree temperature recorded at Ein Gedi. The station at the wheel in the Jordan Valley, which led to the present day, recorded 47 degrees “only”.

“The situation is very difficult right now.” The temperature measured at Deer Castle

The forecasting company “Meta-Tech” says the heat wave will continue tomorrow and the next day, and that only on Friday the temperatures will drop – but then the humidity will rise. The company’s manager, predictor Nahum Malik, was staying at the Ynet studio this morning and reported that the weekend temperatures will drop significantly, and may start to rain early next week.

Netanya

(Photo: shutterstock)

“Right now the situation is definitely difficult. Very difficult,” Malik said. “By the time we are allowed out of the house, we have this heat wave that is making it difficult for us. It’s actually a full week of severe heat wave, an unprecedented event at this time of year. It’s about 40 degrees or more in most parts of the country, and we’re definitely experiencing an event Exceptional and extreme. At the same time, the humidity is also very low, only ten percent, which is a very difficult dry condition. ”

He said Friday there would already be a significant drop in temperatures, especially in the coastal plain and lowlands – but there would also be an increase in humidity, meaning the heat load would remain high.

“More significant relief will be felt on Saturday, with a return to normal weather, normal season temperatures, clouds and winds,” Malik noted. “The temperature difference between today and Saturday will be 15 to 20 degrees less, so it’s definitely a significant change. The icing on the whipped cream is very likely that next week we may even see rain again.”

Netanya

(Photo: Ido Erez)

The Shreve resulted in a 20% increase in water consumption in Israel. “Mekorot” said that from the beginning of the week 3 million cubic meters of water were supplied from the national water system, compared with 2.5 million cubic meters of water last week. Pumping from the Sea of ​​Galilee increased 30% this week, from 700,000 cubic meters per day to 900,000 cubic meters per day.

“Mekorot” also increased the pumping of water from local groundwater drilling, in areas that are cut off from the national water system. The demand for water in agriculture also rose sharply due to the heat wave.

Electricity also continues to break records – today at 13:55 the peak electricity consumption in Israel, 13,809 megawatts, was recorded. The previous peak was recorded in July 2019 and it stood at 13,568 megawatts.

CEO of Ofer Bloch said: “The electricity company has been in an emergency for several days. Our employees work very hard to ensure proper electricity supply to our customers – and despite the challenging situation we are successful in the task.”

Kibbutz Nirim

Netanya

However, while many were hiding in the heat in the air conditioner, there were also those who suffered today with no air conditioner and no ventilation measures. The “Yaleim” absorption center in Be’er Sheva has no air conditioners and no fans – only windows – and the new occupants who arrived in Israel not long ago have to live in stifling heat.

Florence Topol, a new immigrant who has been in Israel for five months, says of an impossible situation that this week has become more difficult: “There are no air conditioners in the apartments, no fans, only hot water and windows. 3, and other apartments also have children and even a pregnant woman in the eighth month – and no one has an air conditioner and no fan. This heat is impossible. ”

She adds that they tried to contact the management, but no one came to their aid. “When we asked, this week we opened a studio classroom where there is an air conditioner. But that doesn’t help. We asked why no air conditioners or fan heaters are installed in our apartments, and told us that they are not and they are not going to put up.”

Following the appeal of Ynet, the Jewish Agency reported that the agency’s director has already ordered portable air conditioners for those who need them in the coming hours. At the same time, we are working to upgrade the electricity and air conditioning infrastructure in the Absorption Center. ”

Evening and night will not feel any significant relief in the heat, and will be much hotter than usual. Temperatures expected tonight and tomorrow: Kiryat Shmona 43-26, Katzrin 40-25, Safed 36-26, Tiberias 45-25, Nazareth 41-25, Haifa 40-25, Tel Aviv 41-27, Jerusalem 38-29, Ashkelon 35- 24, Ein Gedi 48-35, Beer Sheva 43-27, Arad 40-30, Mitzpe Ramon 38-28, Eilat 45-30.

Tomorrow, as mentioned, the heavy and extreme heat wave will continue in all regions of the country. The same is true on Thursday.

On Friday, the heat wave will come to an end. There will be a marked drop in temperatures and rise in humidity, but will still be warmer than usual for the season.

Saturday will be partly cloudy to overcast, accompanied by particularly high humidity in the coastal plain and lowlands.