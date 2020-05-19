League is registered in Wales! | ntvspor.net

While the 2019-2020 season was registered in the First Football League suspended due to the outbreak of the new type of corona virus (Covid-19) in Wales, leader Connah’s Quay Nomads was announced as the champion.

In the statement made by the Welsh Football Federation, it is stated that the football season in the country is ended and the leagues are ranked according to the average score per game.

It was noted that Connah’s Quay Nomads, the leader in the First Football League, was declared champion and that a decision would be made later on relegation and promotion.

Due to the Covid-19 outbreak, leagues in European countries France, the Netherlands, Belgium and Scotland were previously terminated.