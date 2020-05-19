Pregliasco: “Why ascending data shouldn’t scare you”

<h2>Virologist Fabrizio Pregliasco commented on today's data on the trend of the coronavirus pandemic in Italy</h2> </p><div> <!-- VIDEO --> <!-- PLAYER VIDEO --> <!-- BEGIN EMBED CODE BC player --> <!-- END EMBED CODE BC player --> <!-- END PLAYER VIDEO --> <!-- FINE VIDEO --> <!-- SOCIAL TOOLBAR -->

<p>Fabrizio <strong>Pregliasco</strong>, virologist of the<strong>University of Milan</strong>, commented i <strong>rising numbers</strong> in the balance of the trend of the coronavirus pandemic in Italy. At 'Adnkronos Salute', the expert explained: "<strong>We must not be frightened</strong>".

Lombardy reported positive +462 in one day, more than doubled compared to 175 on Monday, and +54 deaths against +24. In this regard, Pregliasco explained: “Let’s look at a slight deterioration over Milan and Bergamo, compared to many swabs facts compared to yesterday ”.

The virologist stressed: “It is very important to look at how many are made of it, because it means having the ability to find as many cases as possible“.

Compared to the dead, Pregliasco added, “the data is not indicative: concerns patients who came from a long-lasting illness, still linked to the initial phase of the epidemic. 3-4 weeks sick people “.

According to the expert, today’s bulletin photographs “a fluctuation that highlights a virus circulation but still the data cannot be correlated to the effects of Phase 2”.

Pregliasco explained: “The positives reflect the situation of 5-6 days ago and we will have to wait a little longer. These data should not scare us but remind us of the importance of don’t let your guard down and of comply with physical spacing measures“.

