Last minute: All Turkey met in the balcony to read the National Anthem

President Erdogan invited citizens to read the National Anthem on 19.19 on the balconies and windows for the 19th of May Commemoration of Atatürk, Youth and Sports Day, due to the measures taken within the scope of the fight against corona virus. Upon the call of President Erdoğan, the citizens climbed on balconies and windows at 19.19 and celebrated 19 May with enthusiasm.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan accompanied the National Anthem, which was read throughout the country at 19.19 on the occasion of 19 May Commemoration of Atatürk, Youth and Sports Day.

