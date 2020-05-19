Abu Mazen: “All agreements with Israel and the US are void – including the security agreements”

Palestinian Authority Chairman Mahmoud Abbas announced Tuesday (Tuesday) that the PLO and the PA have withdrawn from all agreements with Israel and the United States, including all commitments and including security agreements. In practice, it’s too early to tell if this is a threat or a real march.

Mahmoud Abbas said during his speech at the Ramallah presidential headquarters that the leadership made this decision “in accordance with the decisions of the National Council and the PLO, the exclusive and legitimate representative of the Palestinian people.”

Mahmoud Abbas added that “Israel must bear all the responsibility and commitment as of today with the international community as an occupying power in the territory of the occupied Palestinian state, and in all that it relies on international and humanitarian law, in particular the Geneva Convention.” Abbas has placed all responsibility on the US government for “the injustice our people have undergone, and sees it as a key partner of the government of the occupation in all decisions and aggression against our people.”

However, Mahmoud Abbas said: “We are renewing our commitment to international law and to Arab, Islamic and regional decisions, as well as the responsibility for combating global terrorism.”

In addition, Abu Mazen emphasized: “We emphasize our commitment to resolving the Palestinian-Israeli conflict on the basis of two states and our machine to accept the presence of a third party on our border, who will hold talks under international patronage.” Abbas added: “We call on the international community to take daunting decisions and impose serious sanctions to prevent Israel from carrying out its plans.”