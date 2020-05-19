Six local markets reopen from Friday in Palermo: the Orlando ordinance arrives

The order of Leoluca Orlando arrives with which, starting from Friday 22 May, it has the opening of some weekly local markets. Here are which:

Viale Di Vittorio (Monday)

Via Nina Siciliana (Friday)

Via Uditore (Friday)

Via Paulsen (Saturday)

Borgo Nuovo (Saturday)

Monte Pellegrino (Saturday)

The markets, according to a note from the Municipality, will take place with the hours 7.00 / 14.00, without prejudice to the faculty for operators to reduce the operating hours. “Opening is permitted on condition that the measures provided for by current provisions are implemented and respected, in particular by the Prime Ministerial Decree of 17/05/2020 and related annexes and by the Order of the President of the Region of Sicily no. 21 of 17/05 / 2020 as well as the ‘Information Vademecum on Retail in Public Areas’, issued by the Mayor’s Cabinet Office and approved by the Council yesterday.

HERE IS THE VADEMECUM WITH THE RULES

Access to the market area must be limited and allowed only to customers equipped with protective masks and gloves at the entrance to each access point and will be made available to customers who are not equipped with disposable masks and gloves by market operators.

Cases of non-compliance will be punished with an administrative sanction from 400 to 3,000 euros, for commercial operators the closure of the exercise or activity takes 5 to 30 days. In case of repeated violation, the administrative sanction is doubled and the accessory one is applied to the maximum extent.

The Municipality will carry out further checks for the opening, gradually, of the other local markets. “The assessment – reads the note – is currently underway, since it is necessary to investigate the possibility of applying the safety requirements based on the relative location, the characteristics of the specific urban, logistical and environmental contexts and the greater or lesser attendance, at in order to avoid gatherings and ensure the interpersonal distancing of at least one meter in the market area “.

“Taking note of the commitment of some associations of traders to full compliance with all the requirements – declared the mayor, Leoluca Orlando and the councilor for Economic Activities and Markets, Leopoldo Piampiano – we wanted to give an open signal. We hope that everyone understands and adjusts to virus prevention measures, so that other markets can also be reopened over the next week. A big applause goes to the offices that have professionally identified specific solutions for each market, showing great knowledge and attention to the territory “.

