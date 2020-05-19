“With patience and consistency, the difficulties can be overcome”

72 days have passed since the last time Cristiano Ronaldo passed the lawn at Juventus’ training complex, and today (Tuesday), after two months in Madeira and another 14 days of isolation in Turin, he finally returned to feeling the home turf.

Ronaldo is known to be the one who always wants to be on the field, and he is certainly happy about any report that the Italian league is coming back. It’s been too long for him since he tasted the taste of a gate.

The Portuguese was excited about the return to training and was certainly happy to see his teammates, when among the players who came to Juventus’ “Continasse” were Gigi Buffon, Miralam Pianic and Paulo DiBala.

Evidence of his excitement can be obtained from the fact that after the workout, he posted an Instagram post, along with a photo of him in Yuba’s workout uniform, he wrote Ronaldo“When we become patient and consistent, we find the way to overcome the difficulties.” He signed the sentence in the hashtags “back to the track” and “be responsible”.