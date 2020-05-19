Dozens of companies return to and from Israel – Tourism – VOD

After two months, Ben Gurion was closed and closed for the first time since its inception (except Yom Kippur). The airlines are returning to and from Israel, and several large and well-known airlines have already incorporated Ben Gurion into their flight schedule | Who are the companies and how it will work

As of next month, dozens of airlines will start flying to Ben-Gurion Airport after a break of about two months. A major company has already incorporated the Ben Gurion into the flight schedule, and it seems that finally, after the long period when Ben Gurion was completely deserted, it will return to activity, though only partially.

The flight schedule will also depend on the rate of Corona morbidity in various countries around the world, and the timing of the return to full activity will depend on the cancellation of the Ministry of Health’s directive requiring anyone entering Israel to stay for 14 days in isolation.

So which are the companies to return to and from Ben Gurion Airport? Delta announced that it plans to renew the service from New York to Ben Gurion on June 3. The company will operate four weekly flights per line according to the plan. Low Coast Wiz announced a 16% discount offer on unlimited travel bookings. Among the companies announcing the renewal of flights are two of the largest in North America – Air Canada and Delta Air. Today, United operates a regular flight line, as in all the last two months between New York and Ben Gurion Airport.

At the same time, Ben-Gurion Airport has continued its special piloting of passenger departures and arrivals. At the entrance to Terminal 3, a security guard stood yesterday and only passengers who presented a plane ticket were allowed inside, after passing a heat test. In addition, escorts were not allowed. In addition, instructions were also formulated for check-in and boarding, which should prevent as much contact with other people as possible and keep them away. Passengers must arrive about four hours before the flight.

The Airports Authority has formulated this special pilot as part of the preparations for a gradual return to full activity against the Corona, with the Airports Authority intending to allow the gradual opening of duty-free shops. The stores will move to work with pre-order apps and apply the purple character to the stores.