Turkey will participate in the economic policy process

Finance Minister Zdravko Maric Croatia’s EU presidency, said Turkey and the Western Balkan countries would be included in the EU’s future economic policy process.

“TURKEY WILL BE DE”

The European Union (EU) presidency of Croatia chaired the Western Balkan countries and Turkey with the participation of the economic and financial dialogue meeting was held via video conference. Croatian Finance Minister Zdravko Maric, said dialogue meetings with Turkey and the Western Balkan countries, he said it would be included in the EU’s future economic policy process.

Maric, in his press statement prior to the meeting, “the EU presidency as today via video conference with EU member states are realizing the economic and financial dialogue meeting between the Western Balkan countries and Turkey. That this meeting future presidents we organize together with Germany and Portugal. This dialogue meetings of the Western Balkan countries and Turkey will serve the purpose of participation in the EU’s future economic policy coordination process, “he said.

EU member states, Western Balkans and Turkey, the European Commission and the European Central Bank with representatives of the Western Balkans and Turkey, the Central Bank of representatives of the final declaration by the European Council after the meeting of the annual economic policy dialogue meeting was published. The statement, “Dialogue, the Western Balkans and Turkey to the European semester aims to prepare for future participation in the EU economic policy” testimony was given.

“CONFIRMED THE STRONG SOLIDARITY”

also, the statement “Covidien-19 outbreak of the epidemic EU member states, Western Balkans and Turkey to the unprecedented large public health, was faced with economic and social challenges. Participants confirmed that given the exceptional situation in economic policy dialogue in the crisis partner and a response was coordinated I agree it is very important to be maintained. participants Covidien-19 by providing medical and financial aid to combat the epidemic and of the socio-economic impact of contributing to addressing the Western Balkans with the EU and they have confirmed strong solidarity they showed in Turkey, “the statement said.

In a statement to limit the spread of the virus Covidien-19 of the measures taken by the Western Balkans and Turkey were expressed welcomed. giving the message would support the recovery of the economies of the EU candidate countries, “Overall, participants underlined their commitment to this process and the Western Balkans and Turkey in the medium term macroeconomic improving further budgetary and structural policies have fostered to a strong recovery. Dialogue, the implementation of these results “will continue in 2021, including”.