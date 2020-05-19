Greece from Turkey ’19 May 1919 in a statement to ‘Confront your date’ response

Underlining the “Greek leadership” article on the war crimes of the Lausanne Peace Treaty, emphasizing that the “unfounded and delusional statements” made by the Greek Parliament and its authorities “on the pretext of the anniversary of May 19, 1919” are incompatible with historical facts and values ​​of the 21st century. He said he should remember the facts.

“The date of 19 May 1919, when the first step of our War of Independence was taken, is a happy day not only for our nation, but also for all oppressed nations who fought against imperialism. The unfounded and delusional explanations made by the 19th anniversary of May 19, 1919 are incompatible with neither historical facts nor values ​​of the 21st century. ” expressions were included.

Reminded that Istanbul was the only capital occupied after the end of the First World War in 1918 and that the Greek army invaded İzmir on May 15, 1919, “This painful occupation was planned and disgraceful, with no justification. It should not be forgotten that the horrible dimensions reached by the atrocities committed five months after the occupation were serious enough to require the Allies to form an Investigative Commission. ” evaluation was made.

In the statement, the following were recorded:

“The Greek leadership, unable to face its own history, should remember the reports of the Allied countries’ Investigations Commission and the facts underlying the article on the war crimes article of the Lausanne Peace Treaty. It has.

After the establishment of the Republic of Turkey Prime Minister of Greece (Eleftherios) Venizelos, in 1934, the Great Leader Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, the nomination for the Nobel Peace Prize, irresponsible politicians and radical circles is another proof that the effort to read reverse history today.

Insisting on our calls for resolving the problems in our bilateral relations through dialogue, Greece’s keeping the hand of the friendship we extended as in the past is also a necessity to read the change of the world correctly. ”



The news presented to the subscribers through the AA News Flow System (HAS) are published and summarized on the Anadolu Agency website. Please contact for subscription.