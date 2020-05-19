Mertens, renewal with Naples and honorary citizenship! Borriello: “He did good to the city”

, Councilor for Sport of the Municipality of Naples, spoke on the microphones of Radio Kiss Kiss, the official broadcaster of the Neapolitan club and commented on the possibility of conferring honorary citizenship on the Belgian forward, next to sign the renewal of the contract that would bind him to the club offor two more seasons. The idea of ​​seeing him, therefore, wear the shirt of Inter Milan, leaves definitively, as well as that of Chelsea and other clubs.

These are the words of Ciro Borriello: “Honorary citizenship in Mertens? With Napoli you can think of building a path together to confer Honorary Citizenship on the footballer. We are talking about a special guy, renamed ‘Ciro’, not surprisingly, by popular sentiment. We think about Honorary Citizenship because we speak of a sensitive person, who has always spent his lights off to do good to our city. Mertens has done a lot on and off the pitch. “