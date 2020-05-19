Coronavirus Wave of infection in Egypt: 720 new Corona patients a day 4



< div> <!-- RELEVANTI_ARTICLE_START --> <div class="post_main_pic"><img src="https://www.srugim.co.il/i/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/נשיא-מצרים__w650h331q80.jpg" alt="Wave of infection in Egypt: 720 new Corona patients a day" width="650" height="331" /> Egyptian President Abd al-Fatah a-Sisi (Photo: Shatterstock)</p></div> <p>Wave of infection in Egypt: The country's health authorities confirmed Tuesday that 720 people have been infected with the Corona virus over the past 24 hours. This is the highest daily number of infections recorded in Egypt since the outbreak of the world two months ago. Thus, the total number of infections in the country rose to 13,484 people.</p> <p>It is also said that 14 patients have died from Corona in the last 24 hours. The total number of victims in Egypt now stands at 659 people.</p> <p>The latest update comes after a widespread increase in the number of people infected with corona and the dead from the virus in Egypt as well as in other Arab countries, including Saudi Arabia, which recorded more than 2,500 new infections last night, Qatar with 1,600 new infections and Kuwait with over a thousand patients a day. This is in contrast to the trend in European and US countries, which saw a significant reduction in the number of infections and infections.</p> <div class="embed_post_container" id="449547"> More on the same topic Corona Recovery: Less than 3,000 patients in Israel For the full knit article

Israel has also seen an increase in the number of recoverers from Corona: According to data from the Ministry of Health this evening, the number of active Corona patients in Israel stands at 2,946 – which is the lowest figure in the country since March 27. Twelve new cases of infection were recorded today, and the total number of infections now stands at 16,659.

According to the Ministry of Health, 143 people recovered from the disease in the past day, and 13,435 in total. Of the active patients, 42 were in moderate condition and 50 were in severe condition, of which 38 were respiratory. The number of victims of the virus has risen by 2 today, and now stands at 278 dead. During the day, 4,495 tests were performed, compared to 7,602 yesterday.

