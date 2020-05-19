Abbas: All agreements with Israel and the US are canceled due to annexation – a security policy

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas announced Tuesday that the Palestinian Authority will cancel all agreements with Israel and the United States, including the security agreements, in light of Israel’s intention to annex parts of the West Bank.

However, this evening the Palestinian government announced the steps it will take in the coming days as part of the fight against the spread of the Corona against Eid al-Fitr, which will take place next week. Thus, if the agreements with Israel were null and void in terms of the Palestinians, they would transfer responsibility to Israel.

Abbas announced the cancellation of the agreements with Israel as early as February, in light of the presentation of the US peace plan, which included the possibility of annexation. Despite the declaration, the agreements were not effectively canceled.

Abbas also said he was ready to negotiate and committed to ending the conflict with Israel on the basis of a two-state solution. He also stated that he was ready for a third party to oversee the border between the two countries.

Another objection to annexation was voiced today by former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden, who is expected to be the Democratic presidential candidate in the upcoming election. Biden explained that unilateral measures would hurt the prospect of a two-state solution.