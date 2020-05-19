Coronavirus in Italy: 813 new positives, 2,075 healed and 162 died

GROSSETO – Latest updates from the Department of Civil Protection on the Coronavirus emergency.
Here are today’s data:
• Currently positive: 65,129 (yesterday they were 66,553)
• Deceased: 32,169 (+162)
• Discharged / Healed: 129,401 (+2,075)
• Hospitalized with symptoms: 9,991 (yesterday was 10,207)
• Hospitalized in Intensive Care: 716 are in intensive care (yesterday they were 749)
• Home isolation: 54,422 (yesterday there were 55,597).
• Buffers: 3,104,524 (+63,158) for a total of 1,999,599 cases tested (yesterday were 1,959,373).
Total cases: 226,699 (+813)
