Who was Survivor eliminated, who went? How was the 19 May Survivor SMS voting ranking shaped? That name …

In Survivor, which was watched enthusiastically by the audience on the screens, two excitements were experienced together this evening. Previously, two teams faced a great effort to win the communication game. As a result of the struggling game, the Volunteers team became the team with 10 to 4 awards. In the last moments of the night, the contestants of the two teams came together at the Ada council. As the excitement for the eliminated name increased, viewers started to look for answers to the question of who was Survivor, who went. So, how did the 19 May Survivor SMS voting rank take shape? Here is information about the elimination night

WHICH COMPETITOR HAS BIDDEN THIS WEEK TO SURVIVOR?

The name eliminated in Survivor has not been announced yet. Currently, the Celebrities and Volunteers team gathered at the Ada council. Sercan, Aycan and Mert were nominated candidates for the famous team; Yasin and Cemal Can were shown as candidates for elimination. The name eliminated in the following minutes will be determined and will be included in our news.