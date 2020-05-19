3 Months For Car Buyers, 2 Months For Car Buyers, 6 Months For Cash Those Who Need Cash, Vehicle And Housing Loans

In the coronavirus process, state banks continued to lend towards the needs of citizens. In this context, banks that updated their current loans offered payment-deferred credit opportunities especially for the unemployed, who had to interrupt their workplace activities and who had difficulty in economically.

One of the banks offering the opportunity to postpone payments in all areas was Halkbank. Halkbank announced that it provides customers with the opportunity to postpone payments for their home purchases, car purchases and cash needs.

3 MONTHS PAYMENT DELAY CREDITS FOR HOME BUYERS

The possibility of postponement in the mortgage loan provided by Halkbank was announced as 3 months.

Citizens who will purchase a house with Halkbank housing loan can benefit from the interest rate of 0.94 percent in the last period of May. The Bank offers its customers 60 months, 120 months and 180 months maturity options according to their own situation.

In repayments, customers will be able to benefit from flexible payment options that are suitable for them, such as monthly pay, 3 monthly pay.

6 MONTH PAYMENT DELAY CREDITS FOR CASH REQUIREMENTS

Halkbank is one of the banks that provides support loans. In this context, citizens with a monthly household income below 5,000 TL will be able to benefit from a 6-month grace loan.

The Bank offers its customers a 0.49 percent interest rate when using personal support loans. The loan repayments that can be used within the limits of 3.000 TL, 5.000 TL, 7.500 TL and 10.000 TL are made with a 6-month grace period and a 30-month maturity.

2 MONTHS PAYMENT DELAY LOAN TO THE CAR BUYERS

Citizens who will buy a car will be able to benefit from the payment deferral for 2 months.

The interest rates offered in the vehicle loan facility currently provided by the bank are 0.96 percent. Repayments are made for 60 months, just like standard car loan payments. The bank also offers personalized flexible payment options in loan payments.

