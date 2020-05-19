Amazfit Aeri: here is the mask that self-disinfects and allows unlocking with Apple’s Face ID

Masks and facial unlocking have never gotten along too well, and this has become clear especially after the outbreak of the COVID-19 epidemic still ongoing in several countries of the world. A solution to the problem now comes from Huami, known for wearables sold in collaboration with Xiaomi: the company is in fact working on one N95 transparent face mask that can also disinfect itself independently.

Several countries are imposing an obligation on their citizens to wear masks in public, and some airlines have also confirmed that they will soon make them mandatory on flights. In short, face masks have become a fundamental part of our new social life. Furthermore, not all commonly used masks are equally effective, with surgical and N95 which are practically impossible to find in traditional channels.

Many are currently using masks made of cloth or various fabrics which, although they may contribute in part to containing the virus, do not filter the finer air particles and must be washed properly on a regular basis. Moreover, cloth masks are not recognized by facial recognition systems. They are all problems that the Amazfit Aeri Huami’s should resolve, at least based on what the company said.

Amazfit Aeri designed with removable filters and with ultraviolet light emitters: by inserting the mask in a USB Type-C socket for a few minutes, in fact, the mask disinfects itself after each use and each filter installed can thus be used for a period of one month and a half. The current N95 masks allow to use the filters installed only for eight hours, but should block according to specification 95% of the particles. We do not yet know, however, what the effectiveness of the Aero di Amazfit will be.

The Aeri mask made with transparent anti-fog material so that the facial features necessary for unlocking the smartphone (even three-dimensional, such as Apple’s Face ID) remain visible at all times. The modular design also allows the wearer to also use eye protection and more. The company has started developing the first Aeri prototypes, and it still takes six months to a year for the market to arrive. The prices to the public are not yet known, however Amazfit has already made itself known for the excellent value for money of its products.