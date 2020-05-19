‘The developments are reminiscent of the US-China Cold War, Beijing struggles not to lose the EU to the USA’

Professor According to Tarık Oğuzlu, in the US, whose primary role has been eroded in the coronavirus process, not only Trump and Republicans but also Democrats are fighting arm wrestling with China, while Beijing is struggling not to lose the EU to the USA. Oğuzlu said that this struggle started to take an intellectual and valuable dimension and went to the US-China Cold War.

With coronavirus outbreak USAof some countries led by world Health Organization (WHO) and ChinaStep by step turns criticism against Beijing. The Trump administration, on the one hand, has forced WHO and China to be investigated for the outbreak, while on the other hand it is re-heating the war with China. China, on the other hand, denies the allegations, and parties like the EU and Russia are trying to focus on a new global cooperation ground in the midst of a pandemic.

While the epidemic has not yet been listened to, the wrestling that started to push the international relations system while the global economic uncertainty continues, Prof. Antalya Science University. Dr. We talked to Tarık Oğuzlu.

‘China fights the EU not to lose the US’

Professor Tarık Oğuzlu stated that the coronavirus crisis reflected the failed performance of the USA to international relations during the management process, and pointed out that this situation also disturbs the EU. Saying that the anti-Chinese marked the way the crisis was handled in the USA, Oğuzlu reminded that this was true not only for Trump, who tried to take the lead in the presidential election race, but also for Democrats and their candidates, Biden. Emphasizing that the competition between the USA and China has increased with the pandem during this period, Oğuzlu expressed his view that Beijing struggled not to lose the EU especially to the USA:

“In the process of managing the crisis, the United States performs extremely unsuccessfully. Crises with the European Union countries are progressing more and more exponentially. Because the EU countries are not hopeful either, from the attitude and attitude America has taken at the point of crisis. Before the presidential elections in America, both Democratic and Republican Party candidates are now clearly defining China as an enemy with Russia. They say that they will do everything they can to increase the sanctions against China, and to reduce the growing economic and political influence of China in global politics. It is also interesting that even a Democratic politician like Joe Biden has reached an extreme anti-Chinese point than Trump. What was Trump’s line? First, he had a counter-opposition to the basic building blocks of the liberal international world order because it was America’s interest, this is getting even faster. I can easily say that the crack in transatlantic relations will continue increasingly. At this point, there are serious differences between European countries and America within the framework of their perspectives towards China. China itself is experiencing a global rivalry for reasons we know with America. But in this competition relationship, it is fighting against losing the EU to the USA. Mask diplomacy, especially targeting the European Union countries, tries to create a positive perception for them with what they call. He fights to move EU countries away from America as much as possible. ”

‘The US and China real political power struggle will accelerate in the intellectual and value platform’

According to Oğuzlu, the real political power struggle between the USA and China will accelerate in an intellectual, value and normative dimension. Oğuzlu said that the issue was the competition of material power at the beginning, but two carriers of dissimilar values ​​are fighting a ‘I will solve this crisis better’. He compared the issue to the US-USSR competition during the Cold War:

“In the next period of time, the real political power struggle between the USA and China will take place even faster on the intellectual, value-based, normative platform. It was a material power competition, initially it was. Nobody thought that it would be carried to the point of values. But now two different superpowers, two different global governance believes, believes in two different, unparalleled political values, two different models are fighting the world, “I can handle this better, I will solve this crisis better.” Is this a cold war point like the original cold war between the Soviet Union and America? The two global powers started struggling more with each other over the power parameters that I defined as soft power and sharp power in their struggles with each other. They are seriously investing in taking the initiative to create a perception for themselves. This is not a typical soft power event because it is based on disinformation, based on telling a story, and triggers the possibility of being perceived as propaganda. China did not perform very well when this crisis arose. He criticized China, especially many EU countries. Within the framework of international organizations, WHO especially said that China was not very credible and believable and did everything to politicize this organization. While there is such a perception towards China, China is trying to turn this perception into negative. Unless America enters the ball, and cuts its aid to the World Health Organization, China tries to take on more balls and take more responsibility than before, unless it believes in the global governance philosophy. It tries to give the message that I can provide global coordination somehow better, I can lead better than America. ”

‘The process of breaking away from China finds support in the USA’

Oğuzlu, who thought that one of the feet of China’s strategy before the coronavirus pandemic was the arrival of his citizens to high positions within international institutions, noted that the EU has done the same for many years, but the developments in the liberal world order have started to react in the USA with the evolution against Washington. Oğuzlu said that in the USA, there is a perception that they are trying to integrate China into the system, but when it fails, their rise has become unbridled, and not only the Republicans but also the Democrats share it:

“Even before the coronavirus started, one of the most important pillars of China’s strategy was trying to bring pro-Chinese policies through international organizations operating in international order and bringing their citizens to high positions. Currently there are 15 odd private organizations with special missions under the UN umbrella. Chinese diplomats are at the top of 4 of them. These Chinese diplomats do not act as UN citizens, they do whatever they need to do within China’s national interests. China does this very well. America had been doing the same for many years, but had a break like this. There is a perception that what we call the liberal international world order has benefited China rather than America. The reason why they are so reactive is, “We have supported China for years, we tried to integrate China as responsible stakeholders, but we did not hope, we could not democratize. We couldn’t liberalize, we couldn’t do one of us. On the contrary, they made the system in their favor in such a way that we cannot restrain their rise now. So we can only do this in some way. By breaking the system. “If we do this by minimizing the dependency relations between China and America,” they think. In fact, the trend mark in America sees more than 60 percent of sympathizers of both Democrats and Republicans as a reaction against China and threats in the latest opinion polls. It somehow supports the process of America’s detachment from China. This is certain, but not certain: can he do it, or not, we will see it over time. ”

“Minimizing addiction relationships hurts more China”

While Oğuzlu draws attention to the intricate relations between the US and China, he thinks that lowering the dependency relations will affect China, whose economy depends on foreign markets. Saying that China has started to increase its trade volume with the countries in the region in order to eliminate the losses, Oğuzlu said that he needs the technology and financial aid of America for the development of China:

“The relations between the two sides are very complex. There was a trade volume of $ 550 billion, before the trade war started. It has fallen relatively a bit. China has an incredible dollar reserve. China needs American technology and financial investments for development and development. In this sense, it actually The process of America’s disconnection from China is something that will hurt China more than America, because the Chinese economy is more dependent on foreign markets. When you look at the trade volume between America and China, The volume of the goods it sells to is much more than the US sells to China. In a possible dissociation, China is more harmful than America. This process has begun. We see that China has started its foreign trade with countries located in its own region. China to close the vacant area over other countries In the last article I read, he said that the share of East and Southeast Asian countries in Chinese trade has increased by around 10 percent. This is an important statistic. Trying to close the same gap through EU countries, the Chinese are aware of this. Now we see this too, especially if we consider the attitude of America at 5G point, America does not want China to make investments involving high-tech elements in Western countries. He does not want to make this transfer possible. But China has already entered the search for new markets. The logic of the economic globalization process seems to be something that does not confirm this separation. Nothing makes you say no, but there is no such thing as a must in international politics. Peyderpey slowly think that this separation has begun, we see its signs. How long will this take, will it be the old one when someone else replaces Trump, open-ended questions. But the trend is clear, the two sides are seeking to create two alternative world orders. ”

‘It resembles the US-China cold war’

While mentioning the discussions of multi-polarity and non-polarity, Oğuzlu stated that the weight of the priority of the USA was evident, regardless of the expression, while the two poles formed by the USA and China were formed, the EU and Russia became a competitive area. Noting that many commentators in the US preach not only the EU but also Russia, Oğuzlu expressed his view that Trump pursued policies that pushed the EU and Russia closer to China:

“There are those who say that we are going into a polar-free system, just like those who say multipolar. Whichever adjective we use, the weight of American priority is now wearing out. They say bipolar multipolarity. A pole led by America, a pole led by China. But there are potential poles capable of developing equal relationships with them. But Russia and the European Union are never a pole. These are more of a playground. The EU and China competition, in particular, are the most important playgrounds. The capacity of the European Union to be an actor on its own is very limited. Russia has no means for this. It has an attraction in terms of neither economic nor soft power, it is not possible. There is even an ongoing American-Chinese conflict over Russia. Many strategists in America recommend this to their management. If we want to win this war against China, it is not enough to just withdraw the EU, we have to win Russia. But Trump does the opposite. It is mostly pursuing policies that bring the Russians and Chinese closer. I believe in the multipolar event, there are too many actors. The tension between the two poles is getting even sharper. It was at a more ambiguous point. But every day it becomes more concrete. The Soviet Union-America began to resemble the cold war gradually. There are multiple dimensions, the first dimension is: Now that a new order established itself in Turkey for trying to make him fit.

‘Turkish foreign policy should adapt to multi-polarity, should improve relations with the EU in the first place’

This multipolar system prevailing in the world Oğuzlu that you need to adapt in Turkish foreign policy, Turkey’s first break into the way relations with the EU, said it should be in relationship with all parties:

“It is actually very important for us to follow multilateral and multi-dimensional foreign policy. We have to distribute all of our eggs in different baskets rather than putting them in America’s basket or another basket. This should be the reason and logic of ours. It also means that our feet are on the ground in the struggle between the USA and China, which is happening between America and China, and occasionally Russia is also involved. Americans, Russia and China are very carnivorous actors. Global actors acting with the logic of being able to cause loneliness or losing ground in the struggle between them, so we have a lot of institutional, economic, historical, strategic dimensions with the EU, if we strengthen our relations with the global actor. We can fight weight. Whether in the context of security, whether in economic terms, the sine qua non for what is now Turkey America nor Russia nor China is not alliances. We have to establish a very pragmatic and beneficial relationship with these three global actors. We should never choose one over the other. But if we do not want to be oppressed in this power struggle, we need to tighten our relations with EU countries. Medium-sized countries like us want and need a liberal national order based on the principle of multilateralism. The system with law, principles and norms is essential for countries like us. It provides oxygen. Russia, China and the USA are trying to cut off this oxygen from their own perspective, but if this oxygen is cut off in us, we will survive harder. Therefore, we overlap with the European Union in this sense. A German or French foreign policy and Turkish foreign policy say similar things in this sense. An international system based on rules that reference international law based on multilateralism. They want it, we want it. We must try to get it done. ”