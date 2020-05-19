Breaking News Netanyahu has decided: The synagogues will open tomorrow morning 3



< div> <!-- RELEVANTI_ARTICLE_START --> <div class="post_main_pic"><img src="https://www.srugim.co.il/i/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/F190602AKFF24__w650h331q80.jpg" alt="Netanyahu has decided: The synagogues will open tomorrow morning" width="650" height="331" /> Photo: Aaron Crohn Flash 90</p></div> <p>Returning to the synagogues: Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is now (Tuesday) consulting with Health Minister Yuli Edelstein, Interior Minister Aryeh Deri, Brigadier General Meir Ben Shabbat and other parties. At the end of the consultation, it was decided to allow the opening of the prayer houses starting tomorrow morning.</p> <p>According to the agreed layout, up to 50 participants in the space are allowed to pray. The worshipers will be required to keep a distance of 2 meters between the worshipers, as well as the duty of wearing a mask and adhering to the hygiene rules. In each quorum, "Corona Trustee" shall be appointed to abide by the Guidelines.</p> <p>Chief Rabbi of Israel Rabbi David Lowe welcomes the outline reached this evening, which will open the synagogues starting tomorrow: " The Chief Rabbi urges the general public to pay close attention to the synagogue and to adhere strictly to prevent the situation where they will be forced to close the synagogues again. "</p> <div class="embed_post_container" id="449596"> More on the same topic Towards weeks: Worshipers at the Western Wall will be determined by lottery For the full knit article

The PM’s approval comes after more than two months in which the synagogues were closed. Last Sunday, the NSC and the Ministry of Health approved the return plan to the synagogues as early as Saturday, when it was a scheme that was built and proposed by Interior Minister Aryeh Deri.

<p>According to the outline, the synagogues will be opened all over the country, with the worshipers' synagogue being regular. In addition, a 'Corona Supervisor' will be appointed who will be responsible for complying with the guidelines. As part of the layout, at least one seat distance between worshiper and worshiper will be maintained. Another directive is to prohibit the use of the sacred objects in the synagogues, and the worshipers must bring errands and Pentecostals. Also, worshipers must wear a mask on their faces during prayer. However, synagogues conducted in the format of the Stieblach - where there are no permanent places and worshipers - will remain closed for the time being.</p> If an article found an error or an inappropriate advertisement. Report to us>