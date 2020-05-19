<
<div class="post_main_pic"><img src="https://www.srugim.co.il/i/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/F190602AKFF24__w650h331q80.jpg" alt="Netanyahu has decided: The synagogues will open tomorrow morning" width="650" height="331" /> Photo: Aaron Crohn Flash 90</p></div> <p>Returning to the synagogues: Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is now (Tuesday) consulting with Health Minister Yuli Edelstein, Interior Minister Aryeh Deri, Brigadier General Meir Ben Shabbat and other parties. At the end of the consultation, it was decided to allow the opening of the prayer houses starting tomorrow morning.</p> <p>According to the agreed layout, up to 50 participants in the space are allowed to pray. The worshipers will be required to keep a distance of 2 meters between the worshipers, as well as the duty of wearing a mask and adhering to the hygiene rules. In each quorum, "Corona Trustee" shall be appointed to abide by the Guidelines.</p> <p>Chief Rabbi of Israel Rabbi David Lowe welcomes the outline reached this evening, which will open the synagogues starting tomorrow: " The Chief Rabbi urges the general public to pay close attention to the synagogue and to adhere strictly to prevent the situation where they will be forced to close the synagogues again. "</p> <div class="embed_post_container" id="449596">